The Retrograde Quest for Symbolic Prophets of Black Liberation

Race reductionism is also fundamentally corrosive to more focused efforts to reckon with this new era of inequality, thanks to its constitutional failure to recognize change and the workings of historical processes, both on and among black people. One plain rhetorical tic in the world of race-reductionist scholarship is the casual referencing of black American experience across space and time in the first-person plural. Although this tendency seems to have become a zealously defended norm in the Great Awokening, it’s hardly new. My son, as a graduate student teacher’s assistant in the mid-1990s, would query African American history students who used “we” in their seminar papers to refer to slaves and sharecroppers: “Were you alive” in 1860 or 1880? More recently, this tendency has proliferated in constructs like “We’re tired of having to explain racism to white people,” or assertions that we all share in a collective history of suffering, or struggle, that reaches back at least to 1619.

Such laments express, on the one hand, a key trope underlying notions of heritage: that the past, the experiences of ancestors, lives on in us. On the other hand, though, the heritage idea can succumb to a far more baleful pattern of rendering widely divergent modes of experience and change in terms that are essentializing, if not flatly racist. This discomfiting fact is particularly ironic in the framework of the catechism of today’s Great Awokening, which negatively sanctions the appropriation of others’ experiences as one’s own. The ancestors’ experiences, after all, were theirs, not ours. And as fits our historical moment, this notion of heritage is tied up with property claims; our heritage is ours, and therefore cannot be yours. It also feels uncomfortably like an endorsement of the hoary racist trope of “thinking with the blood.”

We tend generally to overlook these abrasive features of race-reductionist thinking amid its own sweeping generalizations about a transhistorical “black liberation struggle” and “black freedom movement.” Such constructs perpetuate a view that all black American political action and aspiration, past and present, is essentially unitary and can be distilled into large abstractions like “liberation” or “freedom.” On one level, that contention is no doubt true—who, least of all among exploited and oppressed people, would not desire some ideal of liberation or freedom? At the same time, and for the same reason, it is also trivial. Politics and social action reside in the effort to bring such superficially appealing abstractions down to earth—to translate their meaning in concrete circumstances, and to set them against the shifting constraints of historical necessity. We cannot meaningfully interpret the fight for racial justice via ethereal objectives like black liberation; narratives that proceed from such grand abstractions cannot help us understand politics or political history at that concrete level. To take just one example, Black Power, as Cedric Johnson, Dean Robinson, and other scholars have demonstrated, cannot be understood apart from the emergence and incorporation of a black ethnic-pluralist politics in postwar America. Nor can the Black Power movement be rendered historically intelligible without reference to conflicts within urban redevelopment regimes, the federal interventions orchestrated under the War on Poverty and the Great Society, changing metropolitan demographics, and the victories of the civil rights movement.