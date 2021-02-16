Nevada’s Sales Pitch to Silicon Valley: You Can Create Your Own Government Here

Drive east from Reno, Nevada, on Interstate 80 and you’ll soon hit Storey County, a sparsely populated district of around 4,000 people that hosts some of the state’s most ambitious commercial projects. A massive Tesla Gigafactory is there, part of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, a growing, 107,00-acre industrial park that contains facilities for Google, Home Depot, Walmart, and others. In typical Nevada fashion, the TRIC land is partially owned by Lance Gilman, a cowboy hat–wearing county supervisor, realtor, and brothel owner. Thanks to the influence of former corporate raider and convicted felon Michael Milken , who has invested in projects in TRIC, erstwhile Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin designated the park—against his department’s own guidelines—as an opportunity zone, making it eligible for a special tax break.

Adjacent to TRIC is another highly ambitious project that may prove key to Nevada’s economic future—unless it becomes another cautionary tale of techno-utopian hubris. Jeffrey Berns, a former lawyer who reportedly made a killing by suing finance institutions in the wake of the 2008 crisis, owns 67,000 acres of pristine—and very dry—high desert land in Storey County. With his fortune, he’s poured money into a company called Blockchains LLC, which, as its name implies, is intended to promote and innovate uses of the blockchain—the distributed database technology powering Bitcoin, for which boosters see many other potential uses. Blockchains has promised to build a technological R&D facility and a “smart city” on its land. That project was announced in 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Prague, and was followed by an approving profile of Berns in The New York Times . Almost three years later, Blockchains has barely broken ground and is struggling to secure water rights. Last year, the company laid off almost 10 percent of its staff and appeared to refocus on less tangible projects, like a digital identity-management product .