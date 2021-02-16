Nevada’s Sales Pitch to Silicon Valley: You Can Create Your Own Government Here

While its marquee initiative is well behind schedule, Blockchains LLC is far from finished. Thanks in part to political donations from Berns and his company , Blockchains has become the key mover behind a forthcoming piece of state legislation to establish “innovation zones” in Nevada that would, in effect, be self-governed tech towns. A leaked draft of the legislation, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, states that a traditional local government is “inadequate alone to provide the flexibility and resources conducive to making the State a leader in attracting and retaining new forms and types of businesses and fostering economic development in emerging technologies and innovative industries.” It thus proposes an “alternative form of local government”—to allow companies, in the words of the Review-Journal, to “effectively form separate local governments in Nevada, governments that would carry the same authority as a county, including the ability to impose taxes, form school districts and justice courts and provide government services, to name a few duties.”

The goal of these zones, which surely will whet the appetites of Silicon Valley’s libertarian horde, is to attract big, well-capitalized businesses that invest in technologies like autonomous vehicles, robotics, renewable energy, and, yes, blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Promoters of the legislation—who include Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, whose 2018 campaign received $10,000 from Blockchains, while another $50,000 went to the PAC that managed his transition into office—are keen to point out its relatively stringent requirements: To manage an innovation zone, one must have $250 million on hand and invest $1 billion over 10 years. While the zones would first be governed by a three-person body appointed by the company, once 100 residents register to vote, the zones would become democratic municipalities similar to others in Nevada.

That is, these towns would become functionally independent of the companies that established them—though one wonders how independent a government can be of the lone company upon which all residents depend for their livelihood. It’s not unrealistic to imagine, for instance, that a company might intimidate residents into not registering to vote, thereby preserving the three-person body to rubber-stamp the company’s wishes. But the company could probably get its way without resorting to such measures: It would be the town’s dominant—and perhaps only—political donor.