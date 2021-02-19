Massive Attack Has Never Sounded So Good

The influence of hip hop—the beats, the sampling, the rapping—is obvious and pervasive but often stretched beyond recognition, such as in Tricky’s cover of Public Enemy’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos,” rendered simply as “Black Steel.” Using a beat of Indian origin and an industrial guitar riff that loops on itself like a Mobius strip, Tricky turns a liberation rap anthem into a thumping good rock track. That it is sung with a silvery polish by a woman, Tricky’s then-partner Martina Topley-Bird, infuses the lyrics (“Here is a land that never gave a damn / About a brother like myself because I never did”) with a solidarity that reaches across lines of both gender and country.

Gender heterogeneity was a hallmark of trip hop, as was racial heterogeneity. The three creative forces behind Massive Attack during that time—Robert “3D” Del Naja, Andrew “Mushroom” Vowles, and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall—were two Black men and a white man who, as DJs and producers, ceded the vocal spotlight to women. “Unfinished Sympathy” is sung by the resplendent Shara Nelson, with the accompanying video featuring her walking down a busy street in Los Angeles. “Protection,” the melancholy title track from the group’s follow-up album, is sung by the shy and introspective Tracey Thorn, who starred in a whimsical Michel Gondry–directed video set in a crowded English housing block. The former vocalist is Black and the latter white, prompting a viewer to wonder: Is this white music or Black music? Well, it is both.

“Unfinished Sympathy” is an especially good example of Massive Attack’s both-ness. The track’s various elements—a relentless dance beat, a swelling orchestral arrangement, a crooning soul singer—should not really work together, but they do, magnificently, producing a music that is somehow both modern and classic. It feels like a jump into the future, into what would become the sound of the nineties, epitomized by the string-laden, dance-inflected albums of Bjork (who dated Tricky and whose first album was produced by Bristol DJ Nellee Hooper). Yet is also an old-fashioned lover’s lament:

I know that I’ve imagined love before

And how it could be with you

Really hurt me, baby, really cut me, baby

How can you have a day without a night?

You’re the book that I have opened

And now I’ve got to know much more

This is the song I’ve returned to time and again during this pandemic year, on solitary treks across New York that self-consciously mimic Shara Nelson’s lonely walk in the video for “Unfinished Sympathy.” Watching her on that bright evening in Los Angeles, so full of longing, has also inverted my adolescent experience of this music: It is she who is perpetually moving through the golden light of summer while I, like everyone else here, am stuck in a cold and wet city. The music, just as it did back then, serves as a consolation, reminding me that this is what a city is supposed to feel like, and what I am supposed to feel like, too: urgent, alive.