Massive Attack Has Never Sounded So Good

It was an emissary of this world, an English girl named Cat, who introduced my teenage self to trip hop. She returned to school from summer break with a souvenir that was so magically suggestive of Europe’s hidden pleasures that it remains etched in my memory: a blank cassette that had “Portishead Dummy” scrawled on it in pen. I took it home and taped her tape. This was five or six years after the seismic event that was “Unfinished Sympathy,” which was about the time it took for the aftershocks from the center of cultural civilization to reach the far shores of our high school in India. And even then the good news came in corrupted form, on a third-hand recording that gradually began to hiss and warble as we listened to that battered tape again and again and again.

I have been indulging in quite a lot of trip hop these days, not only out of nostalgia (though I have a dominant form of that particular gene) and not only because I have run out of nineties artifacts to listen to over the course of this endless pandemic winter (there is only so much Dinosaur Jr an aging hipster can take). I think it’s because the music still manages to invoke that imaginary city and its culture—the sort of place that has all but vanished from my life as I molder away in my apartment, and that had faded even before the pandemic in other less dramatic ways.

It is difficult to classify trip hop as a genre. The name, suggesting a psychedelic sort of hip hop, isn’t very helpful, having attached itself parasitically to a nebulous beast as it made its way mainstream. The whole point of trip hop, in fact, was its destabilization of category, its mixing of disparate genres: electronica, rap, reggae, soul, dub, post-punk. In this respect it was similar to American hip hop, an all-devouring musical form that could incorporate almost anything into its elastic frame. But this original universalizing tendency was rooted in a hyper-local environment.