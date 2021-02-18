The Supreme Court Could Demolish Another Pillar of the Voting Rights Act

In its own brief for the Supreme Court, the Arizona Republican Party also asked the justices to abandon the results test for being overly restrictive. They candidly acknowledged that their reading of the law would disproportionately favor one of America’s two political parties. “The Ninth Circuit’s approach would subject nearly all ordinary election rules to Section 2 challenge, and mandate court-ordered overhauls of state voting rules to achieve racial proportionality,” the party told the court. “A boon to one political party, to be sure, but a construction of the statute irreconcilable with its plain text—and one that would violate the Constitution.”

Largely siding with the DNC is Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who oversees the state’s election system. She told the Supreme Court that the other side’s reading of Section 2 would immunize a broad swath of state election laws from review under the VRA’s remaining provisions. “In a radical departure from the status quo, [Brnovich and the RNC] argue that Section 2’s results test should not even apply to supposedly facially race-neutral policies or practices like those at issue here, regardless of their actual impact on minority voters,” she told the court. “That position finds no support in the text, structure, or purpose of the statute.” Hobbs also argued that her office, and not Brnovich, had legal standing to defend the out-of-precinct policy.

It’s hard to be optimistic that the Supreme Court will deliver a substantive ruling in favor of voting rights and the VRA. Until 2013, Section 5 of the VRA required Arizona and other states with long histories of racial discrimination to submit changes to their election laws to the federal government for review to ensure they wouldn’t have a racially disproportionate effect. That process, a core voter protection known as “preclearance,” came to an end after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down the formula that had been used to determine which states were subject to this additional scrutiny in their Shelby County decision. While the court’s majority concluded that the country had “changed” since the civil-rights era, Ginsburg famously compared the majority’s ruling to “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”