The Polite Rage of Shirley Hazzard

Her approximations of working-class speech are also cringeworthy. The character of Ted gains much of his rugged strength of spirit from his working-class roots, while his antagonist Paul Ivory is a feckless toff. Hazzard has Ted recall his mother’s speech through the mists of time occasionally. She speaks to him in a near pastiche of a dialect about the travails of her life: a dead baby cousin (“tha never saw our Lorne, that was Cece’s only girl and died of the lungs, very month tha was born”) and her astonishment at riches (“I’d never seen the like of two pound let alone three”). Through Caro, Hazzard acknowledges her difficulties with handling serious topics directly, rather than obliquely, in writing through satire: “Caro stopped writing, and read the passage over. How sincere, judicious. How much easier it is to sound genuine when being derogatory.”

Against her will, the derogatory is where Hazzard shines. Although Caro can drift into the role of white savior in discomfiting ways—at one point she creates a hero out of a political prisoner whose work she translates into English—Hazzard portrays English political hegemony as a creeping and subtle evil that haunts the action rather than showing itself.

From my own older women relatives, I recognize Hazzard’s indoctrination in British manners, laid over a vast and inchoate political rage.

What does it mean to use, as Hazzard does, the individual moments in one woman’s life as a way to discuss the end of an empire? It’s worth considering that almost all the (few) excellent novels written by a white author about a white person living in a colonized country use a woman as their protagonist. Forster’s A Passage to India, Nadine Gordimer’s Burger’s Daughter, Doris Lessing’s The Golden Notebook—all are about the condition of living as a white woman in a world stratified by race. Women’s lives are richer with opportunities to discuss the passive effects of imperial violence and the imprint it leaves on all its collaborators, like an impression pressed into wax. From my own older women relatives who grew up and lived in colonial countries at the very end of the British Empire’s “high” period, I recognize Hazzard’s indoctrination in British manners, laid over a vast and inchoate political rage. That generation’s serious-mindedness came from both the trauma of the World Wars and the knowledge of having been utterly complicit in the very worst in human cruelty at the very end of an era, just before the rubber band snapped on the British Empire, but being without tools for quantifying that complicity.