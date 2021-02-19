The Polite Rage of Shirley Hazzard

Caro’s brother-in-law, the idiot son of Sefton Thrale, is for example “given Africa” by the Cabinet Office. Totally without a political conscience, he rises through the ranks of government “as if he were a cake or loaf of bread.” Through Caro, Hazzard continually seeks out the rules of Englishness, that unquantifiable and intangible substance that people thought gave them the right to carve the world up. It extends to the mutilation of history; Caro obsesses over the way she was trained in the history of British kings and queens as a child in far-off Australia. “Britain had shared its squalor readily enough with far Australia, though withholding the Abbey and the Swan of Avon,” she writes. The “Swan” was Ben Jonson’s epithet for Shakespeare, England’s ultimate proprietary cultural export—a maker of the kind of beauty that children all over the empire were forced to admire, though with the kind of admiration that makes the geographical and cultural distance between colony and metropole abundantly clear. The very title of Hazzard’s book has a colonial aspect—the flickering appearance of a large and tentacled entity—since it brings in Cook’s reconnaissance mission in service of Australia’s capture.

Although Hazzard’s love of adverbs merits a comparison to Henry James, her combination of apocalyptic global politics with a satire on English manners most closely resembles Evelyn Waugh, whose finest and most bitter novel A Handful of Dust features a dull-witted Englishman surprised to die alone and desperate in the Amazon rainforest. But she’s not always so fine a stylist. At moments of profound sincerity she can tend toward the overwrought or even soppy. Grace gets caught in the rain with an attractive doctor, for example, and Hazzard writes: “‘Shall we get to shelter?’ As if they had not already got to shelter.”

Her approximations of working-class speech are also cringeworthy. The character of Ted gains much of his rugged strength of spirit from his working-class roots, while his antagonist Paul Ivory is a feckless toff. Hazzard has Ted recall his mother’s speech through the mists of time occasionally. She speaks to him in a near pastiche of a dialect about the travails of her life: a dead baby cousin (“tha never saw our Lorne, that was Cece’s only girl and died of the lungs, very month tha was born”) and her astonishment at riches (“I’d never seen the like of two pound let alone three”). Through Caro, Hazzard acknowledges her difficulties with handling serious topics directly, rather than obliquely, in writing through satire: “Caro stopped writing, and read the passage over. How sincere, judicious. How much easier it is to sound genuine when being derogatory.”

Against her will, the derogatory is where Hazzard shines. Although Caro can drift into the role of white savior in discomfiting ways—at one point she creates a hero out of a political prisoner whose work she translates into English—Hazzard portrays English political hegemony as a creeping and subtle evil that haunts the action rather than showing itself.