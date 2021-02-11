Lauren Oyler Is a Tough Critic of Contemporary Fiction. Can Her Novel Do Better?

In response, Oyler writes, many novels now “feature writers who are wildly self-conscious about both the thing they spend all their time doing and what that says about the essence of their souls.” Consider the books of Ben Lerner, Sheila Heti, Michael Thomas, Sam Lansky, Ayad Akhtar, or Karl Ove Knausgård, whose diffident writer-protagonists are based nakedly on the authors themselves, living similar lives and often even bearing identical names. Oyler has also written about “a recent cohort of female anti-protagonists,” in the novels of such writers as Catherine Lacey and Rachel Cusk. “Devoid of personality and interests, they are not so much characters as devices through which the author can funnel observations about modern life and thoughtful plots.”

What’s odd about these observations is that they apply equally to Oyler’s own protagonist. Fake Accounts is clearly semi-autobiographical. The protagonist splits her time between New York and Berlin, just as Oyler herself does; the protagonist is a young writer with a recognizable social media presence, just as Oyler herself is; the protagonist even has a Twitter profile picture “in which my hair completely covers my eyes and nose, representing me as a poutily sexy girl without a face,” describing perfectly Oyler’s own Twitter profile picture (even using language nearly identical to her own description of her online avatar from a 2018 essay). Further, Oyler’s first-person narration is nothing if not a vehicle for funny and trenchant observations. Her narrator is ostensibly a writer, but one who seems to think quite little about writing, much less do it with any frequency. She has little backstory beyond the relationship at the heart of the novel; we never meet her parents or family, never hear much about her childhood or coming of age, never really get her political convictions beyond allusions to a vague, throwaway leftism. (This mirrors Oyler’s take on Cusk: “From her taste, voice, and the stories she selects, the reader can infer a character, but the character is not explicitly constructed with any backstory.”) Indeed, Fake Accounts has essentially no characters other than the protagonist—certainly, there are none with any interiority. Instead, there is the protagonist and her witty, deadpan musings.

When she is teased for being American, she reflects that this “seemed so 2004.” When she attends a yoga class in Brooklyn with other white women from Brooklyn, she silently mocks the post-2016 rise of “resistance”—“a helpfully broad term the force of which was derived from social media, where you could not look away from the spectacle of previously apolitical coworkers and high school classmates and one-night stands rallying around paragraphs of drastic recommendations, often copied and pasted from users of n degrees of separation who would later emerge demanding credit for having started whatever action was scrambling into being.” The narrator doesn’t feel; she observes and considers. She has plenty of pith, but little depth.

Though Fake Accounts could be read as Oyler’s response to the trends she has observed in much-discussed novels, she copies many of the tics she has noted, sometimes with annoyance, in these books. Oyler is irked, for instance, by writers who “check their privilege” but never truly act on their awareness of their structural advantages. In a scathing review of Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror, she noted that the author “is careful to mention her relative ‘luck’ and privilege before she complains, but usually only so that she can justify aligning herself with the suffering of people with whom she has little in common, making her experience seem worse and theirs not that bad.” Oyler has also written, of the celebrated Irish novelist Sally Rooney, that “a painstaking awareness of class and gender dynamics guides her characters’ inner lives as well as how they interact.”