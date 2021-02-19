Texas’s Energy Crisis Is America’s Future

These are tasked with the same basic job as ERCOT: making sure electrons generated in different places go where they’re most needed and are available as cheaply as possible and as reliably as possible through auctions on what’s known as the day-ahead market. Unlike ERCOT, these bodies—including the PJM Interconnection, an RTO in the mid-Atlantic, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, spanning the center of the country—are spread across several states and overseen by FERC. That’s why even though MISO was under stress for the same reasons as ERCOT, it was able to draw power from other areas to help meet demand. Texas relies more on prices than planning to make sure energy gets where it’s most needed, which is why prices have surged so dramatically in the last couple of days when demand soared. Essentially, the system is designed to reward plants with a high price per megawatt-hour if they end up being needed. The problem Texans are living with now is that frozen plants weren’t going to work at any price.

Another way Texas’s grid management is unusual is its lack of a capacity market, which pays power providers to make sure their power is reliably available.

Much like ERCOT, other ISOs and RTOs—staffed largely by utility-industry insiders—are essentially a black box. They’re not subject to open records requests, and their meetings are often closed to the press and the public. Exercising tremendous power over the country’s electricity system, these bodies notably don’t factor explicit considerations about climate change into their planning discussions—in part since FERC hasn’t directed them to. ERCOT reportedly spent more time joking about cowboy boots than discussing the snowstorm that’s felled their state this week, but it’s not clear whether other more supposedly responsible grid operators are taking the planning challenges of extreme weather—much less climate change—any more seriously. Utilities themselves, meanwhile, “play the RTOs off of one another,” said David Pomerantz, executive director of the Energy and Policy Institute. “If an RTO wants to do something that’s not in a utility’s interest, a utility in PJM can threaten to go to MISO.”

“The RTOs were created with pretty good intentions,” Pomerantz told me. “No single state could take on the responsibilities of an RTO. But that doesn’t mean it has to be this way.”