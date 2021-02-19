Texas’s Energy Crisis Is America’s Future

As power failed in Texas, right-wing news outlets and politicians galvanized around an oddly specific narrative: that Texas’s modest embrace of wind power had damned the state to this mess. Simultaneously, ERCOT’s own data was proving that to be a baldfaced lie. It was the state’s fossil fuel capacity that failed most dramatically as infrastructure for natural gas, tasked with providing some 66 percent of power in wintry conditions, froze up. Wind and renewables performed about as well or better than they were expected to in extreme conditions. Given that Texas is a stronghold for both the GOP and the oil and gas industry, it didn’t take long for an anti-renewables narrative to coalesce; for the most part, pundits and politicians picked up the same polluter-friendly script they used after the “Super Bowl” blackout in 2011.

They did update it with a few new phrases. As their constituents suffered for problems disproportionately caused by natural gas failures, the Texas GOP went on a media blitz against the Green New Deal—a wide-reaching framework for fighting climate change that has been discussed by Democratic politicians but not implemented. On Tuesday, Governor Abbott told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that that the blackouts in his state showed “how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” falsely blaming wind and solar in lock step with Tucker Carlson and other right-wing outlets.

“It was quite jarring that on one of the coldest nights—at that point people’s electricity had been off for over a day—to see the governor on television in a warm, well lit home blaming this entire blackout on something that hasn’t been enacted in our state,” Moran told me. “As constituents we can’t go and fix our energy grid for ourselves. And we haven’t had a say in those decisions that have been made about the energy grid for years.”

Like Paris Moran, San Antonio resident Alex Birnel, an organizer for the nonpartisan grassroots group MOVE Texas, has spent much of the last week just trying to stay warm. “It’s been a lot of bouncing around, trying to follow resources and shelter where power and heat may be. Or where water may be,” he told me. His apartment is in an old, uninsulated building. When we talked he was at his parents’ house, where there still wasn’t power but was a gas stove that they can boil water on, per advisories from state officials.