Deb Haaland’s Ascent and the Complicated Legacy of Native Representation

There are, seated just behind the senators, Native staffers, who work diligently to advise the Senators on the issues at-hand. And there are plenty of Native lobbyists, from tribes and tribal organizations, who bend the staffers’ ears at every opportunity they’re allowed, all vying to make the case that their issues and their solutions are the one that demand the limited attention of Congress. And while the BIA, the IHS, and the Interior all boast higher Native employment rates than non-Indian offices, they all must operate within the reality that their budgets, annually decried as under-funded and mismanaged for as long as any given Native person been alive, are set by those same Native-less Senate committees. (And, as the last four years proved, while the Republican champions of Indian Country are many, they too often slink behind their call for temporary jobs when the time comes to consult with tribal nations about future extractive development, abandoning in those crucial moments their purported bipartisan support for sovereignty.)

This is what I mean when I say that Haaland alone can not be the answer. Both the BIA and Interior have the ability, in theory, to determine a great deal of how the U.S. conceptualizes its nation-to-nation relationship with tribes. And Haaland, in her new role atop a department that still carries with it the traces of its military instincts, will assuredly bring a great deal of both stylistic and substantive change to the agency and department on this front. Haaland spent her two years in the House advocating for tribal juries to be able to hear cases of non-Native defendants; she tearfully fought against the federally-mandated desecration of sacred lands; and she pushed for an approach to climate change that would center tribal nations, rather than ignore them. Haaland has kept mostly quiet on her nomination since it was announced aside from a statement she issued on Twitter. “A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior,” Haaland wrote. “I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land.” Given Haaland’s politics, it’s difficult to imagine her Interior would allow for, say, another pipeline to be rammed through the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lands and waters, or for a border wall to forever desecrate and destroy the sacred lands of the Tohono O’odham, or give a foreign mining corporation the green light to replace ancestral Apache ceremony grounds with a two-mile wide crater. These are the legacies left behind by the Interior and the BIA under Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump, all of whom, to varying degrees, voiced a respect and understanding for sovereignty while in office. In this sense, Haaland’s Interior has nowhere to go but up.

But when push comes to shove, this nation has time and time again concluded that it did not, and still does not, want to cede control of the land it now claims as its own. It is for this reason that, regardless of who tops the Interior or the BIA, the ability of the United States to uphold its treaty and trust responsibilities has still remained in the largely non-Native hands of Congress.

And Native representation alone doesn’t solve the crisis. Growing the ranks of lawmakers like Haaland—deeply progressive and accountable to tribal communities—is a start. But a class of Native centrists paying lip service to tribal sovereignty when it’s convenient while assuring their communities that progress requires compromise isn’t the answer. And the election of conservative Native politicians, whose understanding of sovereignty and success for tribal nations is defined more by the bottom dollar and a balanced federal budget, as has happened to the Native delegation in the House, leaves many of these same historic patterns intact.