Joe Biden’s Immigration Acid Test

“We have lived through many broken promises on immigration. Comprehensive Immigration Reform and the Dream Act have failed in Congress time and time again, even when Democrats had the majority,” chief advocacy officer Erika Andiola said. “Passing legislation this year will be no easy task given the extreme wing of the Republican Party and moderate Democrats who want to appeal to Republican supporters. Regardless of the challenges, President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress must keep their promise.”

Whatever Democrats do to pass the Citizenship Act, Abrar says, it will be crucial for the party not to make concessions on enforcement in pursuit of Republican votes. “If we are facing a 60-vote reality, then what is it that we can do to get bills passed that are not partnered with harms—that are not partnered with enforcement funding for ICE and CBP?” she asks. “One thing that we’ve recognized is that at the very least in 2019, in the House, both the Dream and Promise Act and Farm Workforce Modernization Act received bipartisan support. We also know that for many specific populations that the movement has worked to define and tell the stories of, there is growing bipartisan support for pathways to citizenship. I think we’ve gotten way past where we were maybe a decade ago where that could only be said about Dreamers, which is a positive.”

That opens the door to the possibility, already being floated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, that the Citizenship Act might be broken up. “We think that there might be a world where the Dream Act portion of the legislation or the farmworker pieces of the legislation could move first and garner the requisite support from the Republican side through regular order,” Guevara says. “In the event that that is not the case, we’ve called on the administration and will continue to call on the administration to use every legislative tool along the way.”