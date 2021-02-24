Joe Biden’s Immigration Acid Test

That opens the door to the possibility, already being floated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, that the Citizenship Act might be broken up. “We think that there might be a world where the Dream Act portion of the legislation or the farm worker pieces of the legislation could move first and garner the requisite support from the Republican side through regular order,” Guevara says. “In the event that that is not the case, we’ve called on the administration and will continue to call on the administration to use every legislative tool along the way.”

One of the tools advocates are urging Democrats to consider is budget reconciliation, a process for passing fiscal legislation by simple majorities that’s already seeing use as the vehicle for Biden’s coronavirus relief package. In fact, advocates on and off the Hill have been arguing for months that legalization and aid for the undocumented should be integral parts of the relief effort. In January, more than 500 organizations across the country signed a letter to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging Democrats to include a path to citizenship for Dreamers, TPS holders, and the estimated five million undocumented Americans currently employed as essential workers in relief legislation. Earlier this month, another letter from more than 60 economists argued that doing so would stimulate and strengthen the economy to the benefit of all workers.

“We have essential workers up and down our economy—food supply lines, childcare, educators, you go up and down the list—who are immigrants keeping the country afloat.”

“For us, one of the key arguments that we make and that we firmly believe in is that at a moment of great peril for the country during this pandemic, we’ve seen how interconnected we all are,” Guevara says. “We have essential workers up and down our economy—food supply lines, childcare, educators, you go up and down the list—who are immigrants keeping the country afloat. And it’s an important piece of any recovery to ensure that those folks are included and have the stability that they deserve in this moment.”

But opposition to their inclusion in relief measures has come not only from Republicans but Democrats like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, all of whom voted for an amendment barring the undocumented from receiving stimulus checks proposed in the Senate’s budget resolution. This is the reality of the reform push: Even if Democrats decide to go it on their own, the shape and scope of any final legislation will be determined by the party’s moderates, including, as Politico reported on Thursday, House Democrats in Texas and elsewhere who claim resurrecting immigration as an issue will damage them in next year’s midterms.

