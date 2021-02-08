The Colorado River Crisis Is a National Crisis

The Colorado River supports over 40 million people spread across seven southwestern states, 29 tribal nations, and Mexico. It’s responsible for the irrigation of roughly 5.5 million acres of land marked for agricultural use. Local and regional headlines show the river is in crisis. The nation mostly isn’t listening.

The Southwest is currently in the middle of a drought that began around 2000, which has resulted in weaker downriver flows in both the Colorado River and the Rio Grande. Reports on the issue over the past year from national outlets like The New York Times have focused on explaining the “why” of the problem—walking through how a warm spring in 2020 led to the snowpack in the Rockies melting more quickly and cementing dryer conditions for the coming year, or explaining how the long-term effects from the explosion of global emissions in the twentieth century affect modern-day soil moisture rates. These pieces are crucial, as they help explain how human actions collide with and exacerbate natural trends. But as with any article that ends with a natural resource shortage, on the other side of a scientific explainer story is one that is deeply, unavoidably political.

Developing a coverage model that considers this means making space for both discussions of soil moisture rates and investigative probes into whether tribal, state, and local governments are equitably distributing a limited amount of water. It means having reporters and editors who are comfortable reporting on the ins and outs of climate science, tribal sovereignty, and high-finance models, tracking narratives that are simultaneously hyperlocal and of national significance. It’s also a storytelling problem: Trying to tie the dozens of smaller stories generated by the unfolding disaster into a single, digestible narrative for a national publication is tricky. To get a sense of scale, here’s just a sample of the local stories that have emerged in the past four months.