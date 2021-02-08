The Colorado River Crisis Is a National Crisis

On the other end of the access spectrum, profiteering is already muddying the waters. In early January, The New York Times reported that Wall Street investors have already begun eyeing water scarcity as a potential short- and long-term investment vehicle, a sentence as gross to type as it is to accept. Already, in Arizona, a fight is underway between financial investors and on-river communities, as a Phoenix-based investment group that bought 500 acres of farmland in 2013 and 2014 wants to leave 485 acres of that land dry and sell roughly 678 million gallons of its annual water entitlement to the well-to-do Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek for $21 million. The deal would require the approval of the federal Bureau of Reclamation and is opposed by local government leaders along the river, who believe such a sale would set a precedent for further financial investment in farmlands solely for the ability to profit off water rights—a method known as “buy-and-dry,” per The Arizona Republic.

Since then, a unified front has already formed in Colorado to stave off any leering Wall Street eyes—notable given that the water rights debate is already a fractious one in the state. “We have different interests, and we have different things we use water for on the Western Slope,” Martha Whitmore, the Ouray County board member on the Colorado River Water Conservation District Board, said in a quarterly meeting. “But the one thing we are really unified on … is we don’t want this to be a New York hedge fund’s new thing.”



These stories are just a preview of what is ahead for the Colorado River, and they’ve all played out since November. Many outlets that ostensibly count as national media—the Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg, among others—have published quality coverage of this. Still, it feels odd that the river’s future hasn’t taken up more space as one of the dominating conversations during the Biden administration’s first month. The management of the watershed and the lower and upper basins will dictate how millions of people are able—or not—to live in the places they currently call home for years to come. It’s a problem that will play out in many places as climate change accelerates. But for those along the Colorado, the predictions by climate activists and political scientists—of inequality, of profiteering, of displacement—are no longer hypothetical. They are here, and national media need to figure out right now how to cover them.