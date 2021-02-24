We Really Don’t Need Another Conservative News Platform

Speaking to The Nation in 2014, Ehab Al Shihabi, then the CEO of the recently launched Al Jazeera America, made the case that Americans were desperate for serious, unbiased, old-fashioned hard news. “If we do the kind of reporting that is considered ‘back to the future’—the hardcore journalistic reporting, not biased, not for entertainment, but fact-based—do we have a place? All the research indicates yes,” he said. A year earlier, Shihabi suggested that there were as many as 50 million Americans seeking what Al Jazeera America had to offer.

But 50 million Americans didn’t tune in. The network’s primetime audience instead numbered in the low five figures. That kind of serious hard news is expensive to produce. The network, as Slate’s Jordan Weissmann argued in 2016, had fallen for “a very seductive fiction” that Americans yearned for sober-minded reporting when, more often than not, they wanted junk: celebrity news, partisan conflict, people shouting at each other, 24 hours a day. Three years after launching, Al Jazeera America shut down.



On Tuesday, Al Jazeera announced that it was dipping its toe back into the American media market. Al Jazeera America was expensive—its journalism was slick and well-produced, and the network also paid $500 million for Al Gore’s little-watched Current TV. Its new venture, in contrast, would be much more modest. Rightly, launching on Thursday, is a digital platform, which will begin with only one program. While its predecessor was widely perceived to appeal to American liberals, its successor is aimed at center-right Republicans who “feel left out of mainstream media.”

