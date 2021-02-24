We Really Don’t Need Another Conservative News Platform

On Tuesday, Al Jazeera announced that it was dipping its toe back into the American media market. Al Jazeera America was expensive—its journalism was slick and well produced, and the network also paid $500 million for Al Gore’s little-watched Current TV. Its new venture, in contrast, would be much more modest. Rightly, launching on Thursday, is a digital platform, which will begin with only one program. While its predecessor was widely perceived to appeal to American liberals, Rightly is aimed at center-right Republicans who “feel left out of mainstream media.”



The logic of Rightly is obvious. In the wake of Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, the right-wing news media has raced even further right. Viewers disgusted with Fox News’ tepid acknowledgment that Biden’s win was decisive and legitimate turned to upstarts like Newsmax and One America News Network, whose ratings have soared. Fox News has responded by attempting to outflank its new competitors. The war in the fever swamps suggests that, in theory, there’s an audience of center-right viewers desperate to find news coverage that affirms their worldview. But Al Jazeera has, once again, gotten its audience wrong.



For one thing, there is almost certainly no more overrepresented group in media, at least in relation to the population, than center-right conservatives. They are all over the op-ed pages of The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and countless other newspapers. People like David French, Jonah Goldberg, and George Will appear regularly on Sunday show panels and cable news. Even as Fox has abandoned the center-right, MSNBC and CNN have filled their programming with anti-Trump Republicans bemoaning the party’s retreat from the mainstream.

