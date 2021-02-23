The Sunday Shows Are Hopelessly Broken

The Sunday shows are not designed to inform or educate. They are barometers of what representatives from the two parties think is important. The goal is not to understand an issue, let alone divine the truth, but to broadcast what Democrats and Republicans care about at that moment. They are vehicles for talking points rather than works of journalism.



The hosts of these shows naturally disagree. Writing in Politico last month, Chuck Todd of Meet the Press implored anti-Trump Republicans to stand up and be counted by appearing on his show. “If you are a Republican and think your side isn’t being represented or that there’s too much focus on the Trump wing, show up and say something,” he wrote. These shows, Todd’s argument continued, were the best place for rational discourse in a landscape otherwise dominated by cable news and social media. “The mainstream Sunday shows are still the best place for sober debate, if the sober-minded elected officials will participate and show their constituents of all political stripes they aren’t afraid of tough but fair questions about any issue, whether politically problematic for their side or not.”



As Todd proves, a decades-long effort by the right to delegitimize mainstream news organizations has made them hypersensitive to criticism of supposed liberal bias. Meet the Press trips over itself to fill its panels with conservatives like Hugh Hewitt and Rich Lowry, while figures from the left are far less common. These right-wing efforts to work the refs have largely been successful, creating an environment in which any objection Republicans receive from mainstream journalists is then transformed into proof of anti-conservative bias.

