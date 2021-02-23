The Sunday Shows Are Hopelessly Broken

Jonathan Karl, the guest host of ABC’s This Week, knew exactly what he was doing on Sunday when he asked Republican Representative Steve Scalise if the 2020 election was stolen. This was, on its face, a simple and straightforward question. No evidence of voter fraud has emerged over the past four months, and Joe Biden has been president since January 20. Karl may as well have asked if the sky was blue.

That was precisely the point. For the next 70 seconds, Scalise hemmed and hawed. He gestured at sinister, conspiratorial acts, and alluded to “states that did not follow their state laws” and “the problems that happened with the election” that “millions of people are still concerned about.” Moments earlier, when asked if Donald Trump was to blame for the riots at the Capitol on January 6, Scalise gave a similar answer: “Surely, there’s a lot of blame to go around.”

Rep. Steve Scalise evades questions on Pres. Trump's responsibility in inciting the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol: "Certainly there's a lot of blame to go around."@jonkarl: "I'm asking about Donald Trump's role in this."



Scalise: "President Trump has denounced what happened." pic.twitter.com/lpnUIGwYhC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 21, 2021

Karl asked these questions because he knew that Scalise couldn’t answer them truthfully or in a straightforward manner. In journalism there is no simpler trick than this: Ask an easy question that you know will trip up your subject.

