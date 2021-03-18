The Republican Party Crack-Up

The Republican Party candidate in 2024, whether a gamer or a breaker, will likely try to win election, at least in part, through heightened campaigns of voter suppression and other unsavory means—measures already underway in Republican-controlled states like Georgia and Arizona. But a breaker candidate who lost in both the popular vote and the Electoral College, Snyder surmises, will have a Plan B to take control of the government by violence, as former President Donald Trump would have liked to do this time around. To accomplish that, the losing candidate would require the backing of an angry force such as the one that stormed the Capitol on January 6 of this year, but one that operates in a disciplined, nationwide fashion. If the presidential election last November had been an extremely tight one—offering Trump better opportunities to obfuscate the results, and his followers more time to get organized—the D.C. version of this Plan B might well have won the day.

What role will the business community play in American politics over the next four years as these trends take shape in the political party that is supposed to represent its interests? During Trump’s chaotic and destructive presidency, its major leaders oscillated between warm acceptance of his role as president and shocked rejection of his most outrageous actions. In the beginning, many leaders of commerce agreed enthusiastically to join his business advisory councils, then withdrew in horror when he spoke kindly of the racist and antisemitic marchers in Charlottesville. Not too long afterward, however, when his $2 trillion tax-cut bill passed Congress, he was back in their good graces. The major feature of this bill was an outsize reduction in the corporate tax rate (though it also reduced rates on upper-income individuals), which corporate leaders naturally considered to be very much in their interests.

But was it really? Numerous studies have documented the startling decline in income equality in America since about 1970, and some commentators have ascribed Trump’s populist appeal to this factor. It cannot conceivably be in the interests of American business to have the social order on which they depend for sustenance disintegrating beneath them. They need, rather, the order and stability that a genuine conservative party would seek to provide.