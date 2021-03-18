The Republican Party Crack-Up

However, there is a whole other level of definition for our two major parties that involves political philosophy and values. John Stuart Mill held that every nation needs two political parties, a party of the past and a party of the future—or, in the terminology we still employ today, a conservative party and a liberal one. The conservative party would be composed, in the words of Mill scholar Bruce L. Kinzer, of “those who had a vested interest in their nation’s established institutions” and were committed to “permanence, order, and stability.” The liberal party, on the other hand, would be the party of “reform, progress, movement” and, in Mill’s own words, “would seek the emancipation of dependent classes.” This arrangement, Mill thought, would produce a fruitful political antagonism.

It cannot reasonably be argued that the current Republican Party is committed to the preservation of the nation’s established institutions, or to the maintenance of order and stability. The Nazi political philosopher and jurist Carl Schmitt contended that liberal democracy could not work in the long run because politics is a zero-sum game in which one side or the other must ultimately prevail completely. The process of the Republican Party’s unwitting conversion to this philosophy began in 1994 with Newt Gingrich and the Republican takeover of Congress, and reached an apotheosis in the presidency of Donald J. Trump. Along the way, the party abandoned the Enlightenment principles of rational thought and argument, of negotiation and compromise, on which the nation was founded, while increasingly utilizing anti-democratic means to remain in power. It also turned against the standard of human equality articulated in the Declaration of Independence, while abandoning the Constitution’s goal of a more perfect Union. In the wake of this anti-institutional revolt on the right have come chaos, division, and, finally, violence.

The bottom line is that the nation does not have, at present, a serious conservative party with which the existing liberal party (in Mill’s formulation) could profitably do combat. At the same time, the ersatz version, because of a few quirks in the Constitution (the Electoral College, the selection of U.S. senators by state rather than population, and its tolerance of gerrymandering), has been in a position to stymie and obstruct a liberal agenda oriented to reform and progress. Yale history professor Timothy Snyder sees the current Republican Party as split into two factions, the “gamers” and the “breakers.” The gamers seek to game the American political system by exploiting precisely those features of the constitutional order that enable them to win office with the support of a minority of voters. They see no reason to bring down a governing apparatus that so benefits them and their clients in the business world. The breakers, in contrast, believe both they and the business community would be better off without the constraints of democratic rule. Snyder calls Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell the “gamer in chief,” while citing McConnell’s colleagues Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz as the current leaders of the breaker faction.