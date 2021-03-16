Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Care About Saving the Senate

In another Sunday show appearance, he made his point even more directly. “Would you consider if the Republicans just won’t go along with anything, reforming the filibuster?” Fox News’s Chris Wallace asked. “For instance, the filibuster doesn’t apply now to either budget rules—that’s why you had this reconciliation—budget issues, or to nominations. Would you consider extending exemptions to other issues? Or would you consider going back to the old filibuster, sort of like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Jimmy Stewart, where, you want to filibuster, it’s not an automatic 60 votes, you’ve got to stay on the Senate floor and keep talking.”

Manchin again stated his opposition to abolishing the filibuster outright. But he again said he would be willing to make it harder for a minority of senators to sustain—and thus easier for a majority of them to overcome. “The filibuster should be painful,” he told Wallace. “It really should be painful. And we’ve made it more comfortable over the years, not intentionally, maybe it just evolved into that. Maybe it has to be more painful. Maybe you have to stand there. There’s things we can talk about.”

What would a “talking filibuster” look like? In practical terms, it would still allow senators to block legislation from reaching a final vote. But that blockade would no longer be indefinite. Instead, senators who oppose ending debate would have to physically be present and hold the Senate floor, just like in movies and TV shows. A majority of senators could simply outlast those who staged the filibuster—unless, of course, the filibustering senator or senators managed to rally public support for their cause and chip away at the majority’s support for the bill in question.



It’s worth noting that the Senate’s rules already carve out multiple exceptions to the filibuster. It doesn’t apply to votes on presidential nominees for the executive branch and the federal courts, for example, after Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell invoked the nuclear option twice over the past decade. More importantly, the filibuster doesn’t apply to budget bills, thanks to a process known as reconciliation. This mechanism allowed the Senate to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package earlier this month, even though the arcane requirements of the process forced Democratic senators to eject provisions like a $15/hour minimum wage.