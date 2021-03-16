Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Care About Saving the Senate

“The Senate is the most unique governing body in the world,” Manchin said on NBC’s Meet the Press earlier this month. “It’s deliberate. It’s basically designed to make sure the minority has input.… And now if you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk, I’m willing to look at any way we can. But I’m not willing to take away the involvement of the minority. I’ve been in the minority. I’ve been in the majority. And I can tell you the respect I have on both sides when I’ve been there should be, ‘I’ve got something to say, listen to me,’ and I want that to happen.”

In another Sunday show appearance, he made his point even more directly. “Would you consider if the Republicans just won’t go along with anything, reforming the filibuster?” Fox News’s Chris Wallace asked. “For instance, the filibuster doesn’t apply now to either budget rules—that’s why you had this reconciliation—budget issues, or to nominations. Would you consider extending exemptions to other issues? Or would you consider going back to the old filibuster, sort of like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Jimmy Stewart, where, you want to filibuster, it’s not an automatic 60 votes, you’ve got to stay on the Senate floor and keep talking.”

Manchin again stated his opposition to abolishing the filibuster outright. But he again said he would be willing to make it harder for a minority of senators to sustain—and thus easier for a majority of them to overcome. “The filibuster should be painful,” he told Wallace. “It really should be painful. And we’ve made it more comfortable over the years, not intentionally, maybe it just evolved into that. Maybe it has to be more painful. Maybe you have to stand there. There’s things we can talk about.”