The Post-Trump Crack-Up of the Evangelical Community

In 2017, beloved Bible teacher and evangelical personality Beth Moore had the chance to meet a theologian she’d long admired. As she later recounted on her blog, she was eager to share a meal with the iconic figure, left unnamed in her recounting, and talk about scripture. That encounter proved to be memorable, though not for the reasons that Moore, often called a “Southern belle,” imagined. The theologian, within an instant of meeting her, scanned her up and down, smiled approvingly, and remarked that she was better looking than another well-known woman Bible teacher.

It wasn’t the first time Moore had been degraded for merely being a woman, and it wouldn’t be the last. As early as the 1980s, when she began to share devotionals with other women in her aerobics class, she was met with contempt by many men in the Southern Baptist Convention, or SBC. By tradition, women were not to have leadership roles; they were to sit cheerily at the feet of men. Even though she took care to call herself a “Bible teacher,” rather than a “preacher,” and even though she diligently wore flats so as not to emasculate men of shorter stature, Moore was regularly “dismissed and ridiculed.”

She nevertheless became an influential force in the evangelical community, managing to reach an estimated 21 million people with her Bible studies and filling arenas wherever she went to speak. Had it not been for her foray into political commentary, Moore’s star likely would have soared even higher. But she began to bleed followers when, against the urging of evangelical leaders, she condemned the misogyny of Donald Trump, first as a candidate and later as president. She also spoke about the sexism she’d experienced within her faith community. Between 2017 and 2019, the same year it was revealed that the SBC was embroiled in a massive sexual abuse scandal, she lost $1.8 million. Nevertheless she pushed the envelope even further in 2020, expressing grave concerns about the corrupting influence of white supremacy and Christian nationalism among evangelicals. Her critics rebuked her and called her “woke”—the insult they also lob at those who support critical race theory and the like.