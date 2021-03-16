The Post-Trump Crack-Up of the Evangelical Community

She nevertheless became an influential force in the evangelical community, managing to reach an estimated 21 million people with her Bible studies and filling arenas wherever she went to speak. Had it not been for her foray into political commentary, Moore’s star likely would have soared even higher. But she began to bleed followers when, against the urging of evangelical leaders, she condemned the misogyny of Donald Trump, first as a candidate and later as president. She also spoke about the sexism she’d experienced within her faith community. Between 2017 and 2019, the same year it was revealed that the SBC was embroiled in a massive sexual abuse scandal, she lost $1.8 million. Nevertheless she pushed the envelope even further in 2020, expressing grave concerns about the corrupting influence of white supremacy and Christian nationalism among evangelicals. Her critics rebuked her and called her “woke”—the insult they also lob at those who support critical race theory and the like.

Last week, Moore finally broke ties with the Convention, along with her longtime publisher, Lifeway, telling Religion News Service, “I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists.… I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.” Her announcement set Twitter and the Christian blogosphere ablaze. Some have accused her of going the way of “Satanic cannibals” and demanded her repentance. Others have flatteringly compared her to Meghan Markle. But the more urgent debate surrounds the nature and history of the institution Moore has rejected, and the fault line that her stance has cracked open.

There are those, such as SBC President J.D. Greear, who insist that the problems of the evangelical community are cultural, not doctrinal; others express regret that the movement has been hijacked by politics in recent years—an idea the media seems to have tacitly accepted. Still others rightly question these framings, noting that there was never a heyday when doctrine, rather than politics, defined the movement, nor when evangelicalism was not synonymous with white patriarchal power. It is precisely because the voices of these latter critics have long been excluded from the narrative-making that so many Americans are startled, along with Moore, by the state of white evangelicalism. In order to comprehend such phenomena as the storming of the Capitol by militarized men waving Christian and Confederate flags, it is imperative to acknowledge the racist, sexist politics undergirding the modern evangelical movement since its foundation—history that those who have controlled the narrative have gone to some lengths to leave out.