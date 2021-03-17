Tucker Carlson Is Leading the Anti-Vax Right

In an email to staff last week, Fox News’s Lachlan Murdoch announced that the network won’t be reopening its offices until Labor Day. “The health and safety of our workforce has remained my priority,” Murdoch wrote. “With that as the guiding principle, we are deferring our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than September 7, immediately after Labor Day.”

Murdoch and Fox aren’t doing anything out of the ordinary. Many businesses, including The New York Times, have made a similar decision to keep offices closed until at least Labor Day. When it comes to its employees, Fox News is following the science by restricting indoor gatherings. Lachlan Murdoch’s 90-year-old father and boss, Rupert Murdoch, was vaccinated against Covid-19 late last year—again, nothing out of the ordinary. The elder Murdoch wrote that he “strongly [encouraged] people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”



When it comes to its viewers, however, Fox News has been doing something very different. The network has been the epicenter of Covid denialism for much of the last year. In the early days of the pandemic, the network’s hosts insisted that the virus was a desperate attempt to “bludgeon Trump with a new hoax” and that the damage it could inflict was not “even a fraction of the magnitude of the common flu.” Its early coverage portrayed Donald Trump as a daring, fearless leader in command of the situation.

