Tucker Carlson Is Leading the Anti-Vax Right

When it comes to its viewers, however, Fox News has been doing something very different. The network has been the epicenter of Covid denialism for much of the last year. In the early days of the pandemic, the network’s hosts insisted that the virus was a desperate attempt to “bludgeon Trump with a new hoax” and that the damage it could inflict was not “even a fraction of the magnitude of the common flu.” Its early coverage portrayed Donald Trump as a daring, fearless leader in command of the situation.



Now, with the virus slowly being brought under control, the network’s opinion side has begun raising bogus concerns about the vaccine. And no one has done more to advance vaccine skepticism on the network than Tucker Carlson.



Carlson led his Monday night program, the most popular on cable news, with a sinister segment that falsely suggested there were a vast number of unknown risks involved in vaccinations. “Don’t dismiss those questions from anti-vaxxers,” he said. “Don’t kick people off social media for asking them. Answer the questions.”

