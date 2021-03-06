David Brooks and the Endless Grift of the Conservative Commentariat

Brooks had used his Times column to promote Weave on numerous occasions, with few batting an eye. After all, using a column to promote an outside project is a well-established move in the long-in-the-tooth newspaper columnist’s repertoire. Secondary work is one of the most appealing benefits of high-profile columning.



This arrangement suddenly looked more suspect late last month, after Brooks wrote a column about the joys of Facebook Groups. “Facebook Groups has 1.8 billion users, and more than half of them are in five or more groups,” he wrote. “Clearly people have come to really value the communities they are building online.” The general thrust here is familiar to anyone who has read (or hate-read) Brooks’s column: Big business is good, technology is a tool for transcending what divides us (whatever that might be!), Facebook is unfairly maligned. The problem? The column was published on Facebook’s website—where it was timed to coincide with the publication of a Facebook-funded study about Groups—not the Times’.



It was then revealed by BuzzFeed News that Brooks was taking a salary from the Aspen Institute for his work on Weave; that some of that money came from Facebook (and other large donors); and, most crucially, that Brooks never disclosed any of this to the Times’ readers. Brooks had, while taking money from Aspen, written several columns including mentions of Facebook, Instagram, and Mark Zuckerberg without ever disclosing that his second job was funded in part by Facebook.

