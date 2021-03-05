How Real Is Nomadland?

Nomadland treats its subjects with respect and curiosity. Their misfortunes are not used to objectify or other them, as often happens in movies about an impoverished subculture. Of course, you could say that the film (unlike, for instance, Hillbilly Elegy) relies for its drama and melancholy on the sense that many of these characters are what’s sometimes called the nouveau poor—they had expectations for a more rewarding future that have not been met. There’s a constant awareness of vulnerability. Fern’s stomach suddenly revolts, and we see her shitting in her bucket in the van. Dark blood or dirt sluices off her body when she’s managed to access a shower. Overnight parking very explicitly does not include the right to sleep there. When Dave finds a relatively cushy stint in a Wall Drug kitchen, there’s a sign on the door that warns: FOOD PRODUCT THEFT WILL BE CAUSE FOR IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL.

Yet, as it progresses, the film becomes far more about grief than about poverty. Fern lives this way, it emerges, not primarily for economic reasons. She tells Bob she had chosen to stay in her dying town after losing her husband, Beau, because, since they were childless and he had no family, “If I left it would be like he never existed.” Her description of what she had loved about that place is also telling, suggesting her desire for escape from ordinary life preceded the van: Their house was at the edge of town, and looked out “at this huge open space. It was just desert, desert, desert all the way to the mountains—there was nothing in our way.”

Fern’s commitment to living on her own terms goes back still further. At one point, she appears to be facing total collapse: Her van breaks down, and a mechanic recommends, given the mileage, that she spend the money on a new vehicle rather than try to patch it up. “I live in there,” she tells him. “It’s my home.” She calls her sister for cash to cover the repair: “I’m being stubborn? Well, I think you’re being a bitch!” When she visits the sister and her husband for the loan, in the parallel universe of their comfortable suburban house, it’s clear that they don’t understand her insistence on staying outside. The husband sees a threatening sort of challenge in it—“we’re not all in a position to just chuck everything and hit the road,” he says at dinner—while the sister feels hurt, abandoned. Fern had, we learn, left home as early as she could, marrying Beau months after meeting him, and settling in a remote place. “It’s always what’s out there that’s more interesting,” her sister says. But she also defends Fern from her husband: “What the nomads are doing is not that different than what the pioneers did.”