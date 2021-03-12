An Honest History of Texas Begins and Ends With White Supremacy

Around the same time, legislators in Texas began hammering out a new constitution for the breakaway region—a constitution that, in language clear as any, illustrates how the Republic of Texas became the first true slave empire in the Americas, surpassing even the United States. Indeed, while modern Texas Republicans like to view the Texas Revolution as a spiritual successor to the American Revolution, it’s far more accurate to describe it as a precursor to the Confederacy. To wit, the Texas Constitution explicitly prohibited its new government from ever emancipating slaves. Moreover, the constitution expressly barred any Texan from freeing other humans they enslaved, unless they pledged to evict them from the new nation entirely. “No free person of African descent, either in whole or in part, shall be permitted to reside permanently in the Republic, without the consent of Congress,” their Constitution read, effectively assuring that Texian slaveholders would never have to worry about free Black residents.

This language had an immediate impact on both the state’s economy and on the swelling ranks of those enslaved on these shores. In less than a decade of independence, the numbers of Black residents enslaved exploded, growing some 500 percent. And the driving force for the race into American embrace – the U.S. annexed Texas in 1845—likewise centered on slavery. Texians knew full well that a regrouped Mexico could steamroll the slave republic, and enforce its abolitionist writ on the region once more. The only thing saving Texians’ ability to enslave other humans was joining the United States. But even that effort eventually faltered. Just fifteen years after annexation, Texas once more declared its intent to secede – this time, as part of yet another would-be slave empire. As Texas’s 1861 declaration of secession made clear, the state existed as “a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery – the servitude of the African to the white race.”

To be fair to Texas Republicans, it’s not yet clear how much the central role of human bondage will play in any “patriotic education” they have in mind. But the reactionary impulses that the “1619 Project” have broadly engendered among conservatives provide a window into why something like this proposed “1836 Project” would suddenly become a cause célèbre among the Lone Star State’s GOP—and who would find it so appealing. For instance, some of the state’s frothing, far-right militias (including those present at the Jan. 6 insurrection) have made similar rhetoric a staple of their fascistic behavior. One in particular—the unfortunately named “This is Texas Freedom Force,” or TITFF—has not only cozied up to Texas Republicans, but has made shoring up whitewashed myths about the Texas Revolution central to its efforts.

But it’s also not surprising that this effort to spin a revisionist version of the Texas Revolution for another generation comes amidst titanic shifts in the state’s political realities. Texas appears to be, at some point in the not-so-distant future, a good candidate to be the next state to tilt Democratic, following in the wakes of states like Georgia and Arizona. In 2020 alone, Texas boasted the third-highest number of Biden voters, following only California and Florida. And with that looming shift comes a looming reckoning with the state’s sanitized history—and with the key role the perpetuation of slavery played in Texas’s birth.