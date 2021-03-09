Why Do Americans Have So Few Rights?

All along there was another model, which Greene labels “reconciling” rights. In the United States, two Supreme Court justices named John Marshall Harlan championed it, one serving after the Civil War and the other, his grandson, a century later. Though it never took hold here, it would eventually conquer European and global law under the label “proportionality.” On this model, the judge faced with a rights claim must assess how important it is, relative to the state interest that allegedly threatens it. No or almost no rights ought to be absolute, as Glendon already ventured. But whereas Glendon mused vaguely of the need to restore the missing dimensions of community and responsibility, Greene points to the need for decision-makers to have a fact-based method for squaring the individual or minority right claimed with the government or majority interest. Sometimes the first must overcome the second, but not necessarily, and only after being defined carefully. Indeed, even with rights many Americans think about as absolute—like the rights to property and speech—judges already engage in such “mediation,” weighing interests of individuals and minorities against the collective and the majority.

This approach would offer a way through some of the more divisive cases the Supreme Court has seen in recent years. Greene cites as an example Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (2017), in which a baker invoked the Constitution’s First Amendment protection of religious freedom to get out of baking a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. In this situation, his religious freedom ran up against his state’s prohibition on discrimination against gay people. For Greene, the beginning of wisdom is recognizing that it is a case of colliding rights, not locating which is the real one. And it is crucial to see how narrow an exemption Jack Phillips, the baker, wanted: not to discriminate against gay customers, but to opt out of baking for same-sex ceremonies for any customer, even if the couple’s straight friends or relatives wanted to buy from him. It was not “existential,” but the courts exacerbated a culture war, when they could have taken sides after giving each side more consideration.

For Greene, as for Glendon before him, the true paradise of rights thinking is Europe. There the dominant approach is reconciling rights, or “proportionality.” Like Glendon, Greene compares the divisive Roe v. Wade decision granting women the absolute right to first-trimester abortion (and no rights to fetuses) to German jurisprudence, which led to less backlash and discord. For good measure, Greene throws in a comparison of Masterpiece Cakeshop with Lee v. Ashers Baking, a very similar British case in which anti-discrimination law collided with religious conscience, but with less angst and outrage as a result. In the dispute in Northern Ireland, the British Supreme Court found that this baker wasn’t necessarily discriminating against gay people if he didn’t want to write messages on his cakes supporting the institution of gay marriage.

In both abortion and gay rights, Greene contends that Americans have been led into near civil war by the belief that they can have only a supercharged but small set of rights. It could have been otherwise, he says, and if judges could move from picking winners (and enraging losers) to reconciling parties, Americans could embrace more rights for more people. It is here that Greene goes beyond Glendon, who called for fewer rights and less rights thinking. Greene’s prescription is in effect for more numerous but sometimes weaker rights, with strong courts that can give a greater suite of entitlements all their due—he cites the example of affirmative action (which the Supreme Court is likely on the verge of holding unconstitutional) and disability rights. Citizenship would become more meaningful, even as interpreting rights proportionally to their importance (and to contending interests) would make sure they do not alienate and polarize majorities, but instead modestly and properly check them.