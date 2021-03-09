Why Do Americans Have So Few Rights?

For Greene to respond, a lot depends on whether European or global courts really do a better job. This is open to question. Parallel British debates around rights, which increasingly resemble American ones (in spite of the difference that British courts answer to Europe’s human rights law and its human rights court), suggest not. Rather, if courts elsewhere have sometimes gotten away with less scrutiny than in America’s decades of “notorious” Supreme Court justices, it is probably because for a while their societies were less divided, not because courts there actually avoid contestable policy choices. Greene’s comments on the abortion and gay rights areas sometimes read like invitations to cede even more ground to American conservatives on cultural issues, in an era when the Supreme Court has let them win on so many other fronts. It is hard to believe less social conflict would result, if only conservatives would get their way even more often.

For several decades now, our judges have been failing to enforce relatively uncontroversial rights for the vulnerable and weak.

At the same time, Americans are more and more recognizing that the role courts play in our society is less a polarizing than a partisan one, captured by right-wing ideology, even before Amy Coney Barrett’s replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. For several decades now, our judges have been failing to enforce relatively uncontroversial rights for the vulnerable and weak, while falling back into the habit of taking the rights of the powerful and rich seriously. Greene complains that our Constitution (unlike most around the world) lacks socioeconomic guarantees, and our Supreme Court has destroyed hopes of seeing educational and welfare rights interpreted into it. Writing at the dawn of the neoliberal age, Glendon did much better in noting how systematically the law has been moving to favor corporate interests over the working class. This has been anything but an accident, and not just because Republican judges have been groomed to do so; justices appointed by Democrats are today more business-friendly than in a century.

Meanwhile, American history shows that citizens owe many rights they enjoy less to courts interpreting the Constitution (unless you are rich) than to legislatures providing them in response to social movements. Congressional statutes like civil rights laws and the Voting Rights Act of 1965—protections that the Supreme Court has treated very badly—are good examples, often correcting earlier judicial malfeasance. Disability rights are a just cause, but faulting the Supreme Court for failing to read them into the Constitution seems less pressing than pondering the fact that it was the legislature that acted to declare new entitlements. The lesson of American history is that the politics of rights needs democracy more than it needs proportionality. Democratic action for renovating citizenship could even include more amendments (which originate in the legislature) for better versions of old rights and altogether new ones, like socioeconomic protections.