Republicans Greet Covid Stimulus With Another Round of Inflation Fearmongering

At this point, a reasonable person would be forced to admit that a prediction of high inflation made in 2010 was based on faulty theory. Yet, few of those who signed the letter to Bernanke owned up to any doubts when queried by Bloomberg News in October 2014. It is worth quoting them at length.

Jim Grant, publisher of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, in a phone interview:

“People say, you guys are all wrong because you predicted inflation and it hasn’t happened. I think there’s plenty of inflation -- not at the checkout counter, necessarily, but on Wall Street.”

“The S&P 500 might be covering its fixed charges better, it might be earning more Ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization], but that’s at the expense of other things, including the people who saved all their lives and are now earning nothing on their savings.”

“That to me is the principal distortion, is the distortion of the credit markets. The central bankers have in deeds, if not exactly in words -- although I think there have been some words as well -- have prodded people into riskier assets than they would have had to purchase in the absence of these great gusts of credit creation from the central banks. It’s the question of suitability.”

John Taylor, professor of economics at Stanford University, in a phone interview:

“The letter mentioned several things – the risk of inflation, employment, it would destroy financial markets, complicate the Fed’s effort to normalize monetary police – and all have happened.”

“This is the slowest recovery we’ve ever had. Working-age employment is lower now than at the end of the recession.”

“Where is the evidence that it worked? It’s just not there.”

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the Congressional Budget Office, in a phone interview:

“The clever thing forecasters do is never give a number and a date. They are going to generate an uptick in core inflation. They are going to go above 2 percent. I don’t know when, but they will.”

Niall Ferguson, Harvard University historian and author of The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World, referred Bloomberg News to a blog post he wrote in December 2013, saying his thoughts haven’t changed:

“Though generally regarded by a cause for celebration (even by those commentators who otherwise lament increasing inequality), this bull market has been accompanied by significant financial market distortions, just as we foresaw.”

“Note that word ‘risk.’ And note the absence of a date. There is in fact still a risk of currency debasement and inflation.”

David Malpass, former deputy assistant Treasury secretary [now president of the World Bank], in a phone interview:

“The letter was correct as stated.”

“I’ve observed that credit is flowing heavily to well-established borrowers. This has worsened income inequality and asset inequality going on in the economy. You’re looking at the companies that got credit. The problem is the new businesses that didn’t get credit. The facts are that private sector credit growth has been slow. It is a zero sum process where each corporate bond issue was money that otherwise might have gone to a new business or a small business.”

Amity Shlaes, chairman of the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation, wrote in an e-mail:

“Inflation could come, and many of us are concerned that the nation is not prepared.”

“The rule with inflation is ‘first do no harm.’ So you always want to be careful.”

Peter Wallison, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, in a phone interview:

“All of us, I think, who signed the letter have never seen anything like what’s happened here.”

“This recovery we’ve had since the end of 2009 has been by far the slowest we’ve had in the last 50 years.”

Geoffrey Wood, a professor emeritus at City University London’s Cass School of Business, in a phone interview:

“I think everything has panned out. We should probably be more cautious about the timing. Economists should always be cautious about the timing. Timing is close to totally unpredictable.”

“The economy is growing. If the Fed doesn’t ease money growth into it, inflation could arrive.”

Richard Bove, an analyst at Rafferty Capital Markets LLC, in a phone interview:

“If interest rates are low, it means a large portion of the population was made poor because passive income declined.”

“If you take a look at the economy, I think that the economy has grown in line with the growth in population and the growth in income. I would argue that the bulk of this QE money never reached the economy.”

“Someone’s got to prove to me that inflation did not increase in the areas where the Fed put the money. We know where they put the money. And we know where they put the money prices went up dramatically. And we also know the consumer price index does not pick up either of those price increases. Housing prices are not in the CPI and fixed income prices are not in the CPI. So how do you know that QE benefited the economy?”