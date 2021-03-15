Republicans Greet Covid Stimulus With Another Round of Inflation Fearmongering

Representative Dan Burton of Indiana (p. H459): “We are heading toward hyperinflation again.”

Senator John McCain of Arizona (p. S1392): “My great worry is that if we do not account for this debt in some way, if we continue trillions of dollars of unnecessary and wasteful spending, then obviously we will find ourselves back in the situation we were in the 1970s, when we had hyperinflation and had to debase the currency.”

Representative Paul Broun of Georgia (p. H3796): “I think we’re fixing to head for hyperinflation.”

Yet year after year, there was no inflation: The Fed couldn’t even hit its own target of 2 percent inflation. That did nothing to dislodge right-wing orthodoxy, however—conservatives continued to say that inflation was right around the corner. No amount of empirical data could shake their deeply held belief that the Fed made a dreadful mistake that would, eventually, make the inflation of the 1970s look tame by comparison.

On November 15, 2010, a group of conservatives—including reputable economists such as Michael Boskin, Ronald McKinnon, and John Taylor, all of Stanford, as well as various Wall Street analysts and journalists—published an open letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, a Republican originally appointed by George W. Bush who had previously served as chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers. The letter said:

We believe the Federal Reserve’s large-scale asset purchase plan (so-called “quantitative easing”) should be reconsidered and discontinued. We do not believe such a plan is necessary or advisable under current circumstances. The planned asset purchases risk currency debasement and inflation, and we do not think they will achieve the Fed’s objective of promoting employment. We subscribe to your statement in The Washington Post on November 4 that “the Federal Reserve cannot solve all the economy’s problems on its own.” In this case, we think improvements in tax, spending and regulatory policies must take precedence in a national growth program, not further monetary stimulus. We disagree with the view that inflation needs to be pushed higher, and worry that another round of asset purchases, with interest rates still near zero over a year into the recovery, will distort financial markets and greatly complicate future Fed efforts to normalize monetary policy. The Fed’s purchase program has also met broad opposition from other central banks and we share their concerns that quantitative easing by the Fed is neither warranted nor helpful in addressing either U.S. or global economic problems.

Nevertheless, the concerns of conservatives were not absurd—up to a point. It was possible that the time lag between rises in the money supply and inflation had been lengthened by the recession. Unless the fundamental relationship between the money supply and inflation that every conservative had taken to heart in the 1970s was completely wrong, higher inflation was still in the pipeline.