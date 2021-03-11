Saving the Nation Cannot End With Biden’s Covid Relief Bill

In his first primetime address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden will likely spend at least a little time touting the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Biden signed into law Thursday afternoon. According to a recent internal memo, Biden, evidently keener to take credit for his successes than Obama was, will also be sending surrogates across the country in the days ahead to spread the good word about the bill. “We’re going to make sure the American people know tangibly what the Rescue Plan means for them,” deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon explained to senior staffers.

Tangibly, it means a lot. Beyond the $1,400 stimulus checks and an extension to the federal unemployment supplements—both downsized over the course of negotiations by moderate Democrats—the Rescue Plan amounts to a large, temporary expansion of the American welfare state. The provision that has justly gotten the most attention from progressive experts is a one-year increase and expansion of the Child Tax Credit, or CTC. Under existing policy, CTC benefits are gradually phased in and out by income, which limits or eliminates the credit for the country’s poorest families—the fruit, in wonky policy design, of delirious, racist propaganda about welfare and work. This year, under the Rescue Act, the CTC will have no phase in, be distributed monthly, and have its maximum benefit expanded by up to 80 percent, from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under six or $3,000 for older children. Those changes are expected to cut child poverty by nearly half—and that’s before a separate expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, the unemployment supplement, and the stimulus checks are factored in.

As a whole, according to the Tax Policy Center, the Rescue Plan will boost the income of the average household in the poorest quintile of income earners by more than 20 percent. Last week in The New York Times, Employ America’s Elizabeth Pancotti offered a few hypothetical examples of Americans who might benefit, in order to make those numbers concrete. “For a working single mother of a 3-year-old who earns the federal minimum wage—just under $16,000 a year—the bill would provide as much as $4,775 in direct benefits,” the Times’ Jim Tankersley wrote. “For a family of four with one working parent and one who remains unemployed because of child care constraints, the benefits could total $12,460.”