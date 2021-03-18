Stop Worrying About Conservatives Refusing to Be Vaccinated

It is probably good news that Donald Trump, speaking on Fox News on Tuesday, encouraged viewers to get a Covid-19 vaccine. “I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it,” the former president told the former financial news anchor Maria Bartiromo, “and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.” It’s also probably, in terms of the wider vaccination campaign, not particularly important news.

It’s well documented at this point that vaccine hesitancy among Americans is primarily a conservative problem. Republican men are the group most likely to tell pollsters they won’t be vaccinated. This is a specifically American phenomenon. In the United Kingdom, for example, the Conservative Party is winning plaudits for its vaccination campaign, and with Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassuring everyone about the safety of the procedure, white men are not particularly resistant to getting their jabs.

While it may seem obvious to blame Trump for the partisan divide here in the United States, his culpability might actually be somewhat overstated. Yes, the former president was vaccinated himself in secret, and has not previously endorsed vaccination as plainly as he did this week. But he also publicly and desperately demands credit for the vaccines, from their rapid development and approval to the speed of the national rollout. If he truly wished to make people fear them, he probably wouldn’t try so nakedly to associate himself with their success.