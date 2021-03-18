Stop Worrying About Conservatives Refusing to Be Vaccinated

While it may seem obvious to blame Trump for the partisan divide here in the United States, his culpability might actually be somewhat overstated. Yes, the former president was vaccinated himself in secret and has not previously endorsed vaccination as plainly as he did this week. But he also publicly and desperately demands credit for the vaccines, from their rapid development and approval to the speed of the national rollout. If he truly wished to make people fear them, he probably wouldn’t try so nakedly to associate himself with their success.

Conservative reluctance to vaccinate likely has more to do with the venue that hosted Trump on Tuesday. Fox News, which is run by the most irresponsible people in the country, has a very popular host who peddles vaccine misinformation, darkly hinting at far-right conspiracies about Bill Gates and government control, to his very large audience. Why Tucker Carlson does this is not entirely clear (vaccine conspiracies might be good for ratings in the short term, but making old conservatives more likely to die of Covid-19 seems like a bad long-term strategy both for Fox and the GOP). Still, his tendency to sow doubt about the vaccine, more than Trump withholding his personal imprimatur, probably explains why vaccine hesitancy persists among Republican men, even as it has declined among nearly everyone else.

There is some reason to be hopeful. Widespread vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans was overstated, or at least prematurely declared. It should be kept in mind that hesitancy is not refusal, and there is nothing inherently irrational in being hesitant about something until you learn more information about it, or more evidence of its safety is available.