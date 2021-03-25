Biden’s Worrying Reluctance to Confront Saudi Arabia

Days before the sixth anniversary of its devastating military intervention in Yemen, which began on March 25, 2015, the Saudi government offered a ceasefire to its enemies, the Houthi rebels. Prosecuted by a coalition that includes Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom , the war has displaced four million Yemenis, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council ; 16 million people require food assistance. In addition to targeting civilians, the Saudi-led coalition has been accused of torture, rape, and using child soldiers.

Despite these brutal tactics, Saudi Arabia has made little military progress. The Houthis are well entrenched in the western part of the country and have lately launched missiles deep into Saudi territory. Describing Saudi Arabia’s ceasefire initiative, an anonymous source told Reuters, “It is a case study on how to end a war that you didn’t win.”