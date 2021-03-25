Biden’s Worrying Reluctance to Confront Saudi Arabia

Not long ago, U.S. media granted MBS soft-focus profiles, depicting him as an ambitious reformer struggling to transform his country for the post-oil era, but this cringeworthy makeover effort looks comically strained in retrospect. From overseas wars to smashing dissent at home, his brutal authoritarianism has never been clearer. A recently declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, found that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s killing. And it’s not just Khashoggi: The kill team charged with the dissident journalist’s murder has also been linked to clandestine kill-or-capture operations targeting regime critics around the world. The U.S. has done little to stop this, refusing to sanction MBS personally or to go after his assets—such as the airline he uses to transport his death squad, which he seized when he confined prominent Saudis to the Ritz Carlton and tortured them until they gave up their assets as part of an “anti-corruption” campaign that yielded billions of dollars for MBS’s private accounts.

Without any outside force to challenge him, a sense of impunity undergirds all of MBS’s actions. This week, The Guardian reported that a “senior Saudi official” twice threatened to murder Agnes Callamard, the United Nations official investigating Khashoggi’s disappearance. As Callamard said, “Those threats don’t work on me”—she had already published her U.N. report implicating MBS in the murder—but the episode offers a chilling sense of just how far the Saudi regime is willing to go.

If MBS is willing to murder dissidents anywhere in the world, jail his most visible critics, prosecute savage wars of choice, and threaten U.N. officials, then there are few transgressions he’d leave unconsidered in the furtherance of his own ends. But that doesn’t mean he’s beyond challenge.