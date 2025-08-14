Beto O’Rourke Is Leading a Texas-Size Charge Against Trump

Trump has confidently disregarded federal court rulings, defied a coequal branch of government, dismantled congressionally chartered and mandated agencies and departments—another branch of government. He’s openly colluded with corrupt public officials like Eric Adams—a public quid pro quo everyone could see in broad daylight. That is power being used for evil ends. But it’s also a lesson for Democrats about how power can be used. One could imagine what it would look like if we used that power for good.

We didn’t push as hard as we could. We didn’t let them catch us trying. We didn’t go to the courts and let them slap us on the wrist. We didn’t test the absolute limits of presidential and congressional power. We held back. We could have passed voting rights—which would have prevented the fucking craziness we’re seeing in Texas right now: gerrymandering five districts. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—which we had the power to pass in 2021—would’ve stopped that. We could’ve passed immigration reform—which would’ve prevented Trump from using that issue to beat us over the head throughout the 2024 campaign.

So you’re absolutely right. One: We have to stop this. Two: We have to be ruthless about winning power in 2026 and 2028. And three—as Mandela Barnes out of Wisconsin says: Once we win, we have to drive the car like we stole it. We have to run the tables on these guys. If we don’t, we’ll never hold power again. And it’s questionable whether we can even gain it in the first place, now that we squandered it when we last had it.