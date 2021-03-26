Vaccine Denialism Is the Right Wing’s Favorite New Conspiracy Theory

On Friday, the lead story on Infowars, the truth-averse media outfit led by Alex Jones that bills itself as “the most censored news broadcast in the world,” was about a supposed European Union report claiming that Covid vaccines had killed almost 4,000 people and injured 162,000. The link appeared next to a video in which Jones advertised a spate of unproven supplements and cleaning products, and near another story that warned of an “epic” human smuggling ring. Infowars in turn linked to a website called Health Impact News, which cited EudraVigilance, a European database that tracks adverse vaccine effects. U.S. health authorities maintain a similar database called VAERS, and both have been used by vaccine skeptics to exaggerate and distort the effects of Covid vaccines.“The raw, incomplete VAERS statistics are meant for scientists and medical professionals, but are widely used among extremist groups to try to undermine confidence in the vaccine,” the Times reported. “One video consisted of a person reading the details from the chart aloud barking ‘Murder’ where the chart said ‘Death.’”

This manipulation of open-source information—information meant to educate experts and members of the public—points to the problems with tackling vaccine disinformation, which depends as much on deliberate misreading of the scientific literature as it does on the spread of samizdat texts. Fixing the issue is not as easy as simply banning topics or hashtags or even so-called disinformation super-spreaders. More than that, it is not always easy to distinguish—especially at scale—between misinformation, in which someone spreads inaccurate information that they believe to be true, and disinformation, in which someone spreads inaccurate information that they know not to be true, often with a plan to distort public perception. Should these be considered equivalent violations?

Like many issues surrounding disinformation, the issues are both rooted in the platforms on which these lies spread and in the political and social system in which they took root. The Covid disinformation crisis owes much to a crisis in leadership tracing back to the Trump administration. It is about a government that, when it wasn’t indifferent to people’s fate, actively spread wrong information about the severity and nature of the problem and did little to help people who had gotten sick. In line with typical Republican rhetoric, the federal government was portrayed as an impediment to solving the crisis, which was better left to the states—or no one at all. (A disastrous idea to encourage herd immunity may have been the half-baked plan from the beginning.)