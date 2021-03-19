What Is Substack?

The result is a platform that doesn’t really fix media’s inequities or flaws, so much as replicates them. The company is certainly happy to welcome new voices when they’ve done the leg work themselves, but it isn’t doing much to find them. Instead, it has focused on writers who were already well known, for good reasons and bad ones. (Yes, the company does have a fellowship program, but its reach pales in comparison to Substack Pro.)



The general aura of mystery around Substack Pro has also led to some confusion. “The small number of writers who have chosen to share their deals—coupled with some wrong assumptions about who might be part of the program—has created a distorted perception of the overall makeup of the group, leading to incorrect inferences about Substack’s business strategy,” Substack’s founders wrote, arguing that the actual makeup was different from how it has been depicted—i.e., a cabal of reactionary white men. This is probably true, but it’s difficult to ascertain given the secrecy surrounding Pro. And that secrecy is, to some extent, understandable—publishers don’t typically disclose how much a writer is paid, for instance. But it’s increasingly clear that Substack the self-publishing platform and Substack Pro are different things. Separating them, as Ed Zitron suggests, would clear up some of that confusion.



However, it might simply be too late. Substack has gained a reputation as a home for reactionaries and cranks that will stick even if the company does make changes, which seems unlikely while one of its founders is railing about the “thought police.” Facebook and Twitter are launching competitors soon. Substack’s race to sign up big, controversial names before those platforms started may have been an attempt to hold off those giants. But that strategy came with a price.

