What Is Substack?

Substack, the flourishing four-year-old newsletter company, has always touted itself as a savior. It was a way to make real money from writing without the hand-to-mouth hustle of freelancing. You could work without a boss and bet on yourself. Above all, it was a means of escaping the turbulence of the media industry. There would be no quotas or metrics or layoffs or arbitrary changes driven by tech monopolies. With few exceptions, journalism as an industry is in free fall. Stable jobs are few and far between. Substack offered another way.

But over the past few weeks, Substack has faced sustained criticism for the first time in its history. A number of prominent Substack authors have left the platform in response to revelations that it had paid advances to several controversial writers, while some writers with long histories of anti-trans work are thriving. “Over the past several months, I had watched as the platform morphed into a haven for online transphobia, and when I hit my limit, I hit it hard,” wrote Jude Ellison Sady Doyle, who announced they were leaving the platform last week.



At the same time, the company’s lax—which is to say, nearly non-existent—content moderation policies have also come under fire. Transphobes like Graham Linehan, who have been kicked off of other platforms, have found a home at Substack. Others have used their newsletters to launch harassment campaigns against other journalists.

