Even Facebook’s Handpicked “Supreme Court” Thinks Its Policies Are a Joke

Facebook’s political utility and its runaway popularity have always outstripped its policies and its identity. While notionally liberal, it’s hard to say what Facebook stands for—even its supposed devotion to free speech has been watered down as something called “Voice.” The company has no firm public standards for how to deal with lying demagogic political leaders weaponizing its platform to intimidate opponents and manipulate supporters. It claims to have “human rights commitments,” including a Corporate Human Rights Policy based on United Nations standards, but the platform is a constant site of abuse. It probably should not be available in nondemocracies, which is to say nothing of its destabilizing effects on our own rickety political infrastructure.

“Facebook has become a virtually indispensable medium for political discourse, and especially so in election periods,” wrote the FOB. “It has a responsibility both to allow political expression and to avoid serious risks to other human rights.” Because it can be a tool for free expression and also one for spreading misinformation or political incitement, the board said, “Facebook’s human rights responsibilities must be understood in the light of those sometimes competing considerations.” In short, Facebook’s own values may be in conflict with one another, perhaps irreconcilably so.