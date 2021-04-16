Bring Covid Vaccines Door to Door

“It’s ridiculous how you’ve got to really go out of your way to get this vaccine,” he said. He found a few spots two and a half hours away, but he couldn’t spend the day driving. “The working class in general has to go out of their way just to be immunized, in order to work in a safer environment.”

We are in the midst of the most ambitious and sweeping vaccination program in history. Every week, we smash records, with millions of Americans vaccinated daily. But soon, this dramatic curve upward in the charts is going to falter, in large part because of access. So far, states have done an incredible job at immunizing people like me, who can drive hours at the drop of a hat to be vaccinated. But for all the talk of people refusing the vaccine for ideological reasons, there is in fact a significant portion of the population who want the vaccine and aren’t able to get it—because the sites are too far away and they don’t have a car; because they can’t take off work to find, go to, and recover from vaccine appointments; because they didn’t know they were eligible in the first place. And frequently, in heartbreaking irony, they are the very people who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

For all the talk of people refusing the vaccine for ideological reasons, there is in fact a significant portion of the population who want the vaccine and aren’t able to get it.

The next challenge of the pandemic will be reaching these hardest-to-reach Americans. And it can’t happen soon enough. Cases of Covid-19 have begun ticking upward again, driven by variants like B.1.1.7, which researchers believe is more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus. In order to stem the rise of existing variants, and the emergence of new ones, we need to halt cases as quickly as possible. Political leaders, reluctant to close nonessential businesses, require masks, and implement stay-at-home orders, have put all of their faith in vaccines to stop the deadly spread.