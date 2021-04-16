Bring Covid Vaccines Door to Door

For communities where people are eager to get vaccinated but face logistical challenges, that means coming to where they live—setting up walk-in clinics, no appointment needed, in churches and rec centers, or offering shots at workplaces. In California, vaccinators have gone to fields to reach farm workers. “You need to work with churches, you need to work with other religious organizations and community organizations that are trusted in communities. You need to bring the vaccine to people’s neighborhoods and even into their houses and apartments,” Feldman said.

Running ads—on TV, bus stops, social media, the radio—would let people know that they qualify and how to sign up. Making that sign-up process as quick and easy as possible is also important. Working with community health centers and primary care providers will continue to be important, and there are new ways these resources could be mobilized. In the United Kingdom, for instance, primary care providers will send a text message to patients who qualify for the shot, offering an appointment nearby or even doing house calls.

Schwartz envisions pop-up booths at state fairs and doses offered at dollar stores. “It’s going to be that kind of ingenuity, that kind of creativity, to make vaccines impossible to miss,” Schwartz said. “We’ve got such an important opportunity here to try and max out the benefits of the vaccines. This is the time to try everything we can to reach as many people as we can.”

If supporting the massive vaccination drive is the carrot for policymakers eager to get the national economy back on its feet (along with, you know, safer, happier people living and being able to see friends and family again), the evolving virus is the dangerously large stick. “The biggest remaining obstacle to closing the book on Covid-19 is this question of variants,” Schwartz said. “That’s the biggest hurdle we have left to understand: the pace at which the variants are mutating, the pace at which they’re spreading, and then the pace at which they may eventually evade the protection our vaccines provide.” For now, the Covid vaccines work very well against variants, which is a huge opportunity. “Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, has said.