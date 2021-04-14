No One Is Going to Stop Tucker Carlson

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson told his millions of viewers that public health officials were lying to them about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Noting that the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused due to a handful of instances of blood clots, Carlson suggested that the vaccines might not really work “and they’re simply not telling you that.”

Because people were still being asked to social distance after having received two doses of the vaccine, Carlson concluded that there must be something else going on. “At some point, no one’s asking this, but everyone should be, what is this about?” he asked. “If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? … So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.”

The suggestion—never explicitly stated, a Carlson specialty—was clear. Either the vaccines don’t work or they do work, but the government doesn’t want you to resume your normal life; the powers that be want to maintain the control they’ve had for the past year.

