The Impossibility of Ethical Recreation on Stolen Land

Indian Country’s relationship to the national and state park system is supremely complicated. Last summer, I reported on the consequences of the pandemic-driven surge in outdoor activities, flooding states and national parks with visitors. The deluge put the tribal nations that border these parks in a precarious position, with the pandemic raging among Native communities. It simultaneously served as a reminder that many of these same tribes have been forced to build portions of their economies around servicing American and foreign tourists. As Dr. Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and a sociology professor at UCLA, told me, “Unemployment rates are so high that summer jobs are basically what get people through the year.” Again, in plain terms: Indigenous populations, who were forcefully removed from their homelands, were forced last summer to choose between protecting their communities or making the necessary money to keep the lights on. (Thankfully, tribes like Blackfeet Nation, Navajo Nation, and many others put the health and safety of their people first, while the states and counties around them did the opposite.)

As David Truer, an Ojibwe author from the Leech Lake Reservation, wrote for The Atlantic’s April cover story, many of these so-called untouched lands that now stand under the National Park Service’s control were stewarded by Native communities for thousands of years before the existence of America as a concept in the European mind. Truer’s piece—a brilliant, exhaustive argument for returning the national parks to federally recognized tribes—landed as a prescient reminder of how hard many, many individuals and government agencies in the United States have worked to bury these truths. But it was also a chance to reexamine the human-land relationships the park system and recreational tourism encourage.



Outside of Indian Country, the explosion of the recreational tourism industry over the last half-century has shown the toll that a recreation-based economy can take on tight-knit communities, even as it funds them in some ways. In February, Zak Podmore of The Salt Lake Tribune reported on the noise pollution situation in Moab, Utah, a town of 5,400 residents that, in recent years, has played host to an exploding number of tourists looking to ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and utility terrain vehicles through the neighboring Sand Flats Recreation Area. The noise from dozens of UTVs rumbling down Main Street and Mill Creek Drive at all hours of the day and night has gotten so bad that many in the community are contemplating leaving town.