The Impossibility of Ethical Recreation on Stolen Land

We can’t lay all modern tourism’s sins solely at the feet of the industry; individual responsibility clearly plays a role. Gilbert’s mistake, if we are to believe his claim that he took the petroglyphs for graffiti, was defined by his ignorance. It’s like the story of the nine-year-old girl who, in June 2019, was sent flying through the air by a full-grown bison at Yellowstone National Park while her parents stood off to the side. Some people know to move themselves and their kids away from a half-ton animal; many don’t. Some know better than to drill a low-grade climbing route into a wall without taking a moment to observe their surroundings; many don’t.

Taking the most optimistic of views, one could conclude that these instances of human error are ultimately solvable: With the correct mix of public education and more robust data for park use and forest admissions, American tourism and recreation can be reformed. But I’m not convinced it’s that simple.

In January, The New Yorker profiled David Lesh, a skier, businessperson, and provocateur from Colorado who, in 2019, rose to infamy for driving a snowmobile through a federally protected wildlife area. Lesh, sensing the opportunity to capitalize on this infamy, played into the character depicted by the press and conservationist circles. A few months after he ripped through the Rockies, he posted a photo to social media showing him taking a shit in another federally protected wildlife area, this time a high-alpine lake close to Aspen. His message was clear and straightforward: The parks and these lands are not so much things to be treasured and maintained and viewed as equals, but more a backdrop for amassing clout and clicks.

Of course, one can draw a distinction between ignorance and the flat-out stupidity of Instagram assholes like Lesh. But both forms of interaction ultimately lead to the same destruction of natural habitats and artworks that were long—and still are, in many cases—stewarded by Indigenous communities. These individuals, products of a culture of colonization, conceptualize of their relationship with nature as a one-way street: Nature provides—be it a wall to climb, a scene to shoot, or a buck to be made—and humans take, without ever having to think of offering anything in return. The needs of both the land itself and the other people on it are obliterated by a kind of individualist presumption. More often than not, they don’t even enter into the picture.