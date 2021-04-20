The Chilling Persistence of Eugenics

As Catte digs into the Western State archives, she finds that superintendent DeJarnette oversaw his own tasteful neo-Jeffersonian plans to expand and update the facility’s physical plant—and did so while relying entirely on the labor of its inmates. (This, too, was a key selling point of eugenics during its heyday—sterilization was held to create a more stable, compliant, and productive workforce, particularly in the sphere of domestic service, where Lynchburg in particular supplied a reliable contingent of female inmate labor to wealthy Virginia families after the patients’ release.) In other words, the architectural inspiration for the high-end preservationist Villages at Staunton is the actual handiwork of an inmate population that supplied a steady stream of eugenics test subjects on DeJarnette’s watch.

Digging further on the development site proper, Catte finds that the developers also acquired—and cordoned off behind concrete barriers—the burial grounds of some 3,000 Western State inmates who died at the hospital; their graves remain unmarked save for the inmates’ admission numbers, thanks to a loophole the developers obtained to sidestep a recent state law requiring archival identification of heretofore anonymous graves. (The loophole and the burial site both feel, in turn, like direct legacies of the racist statistician Walter Plecker.) Here, etched indelibly onto the serenely well-appointed grounds of the Villages at Staunton, is today’s own de facto New South social compact, dedicated to walling off and submerging the remaining vestiges of the last century’s racialized regime of utmost social control. It strikes me as the sort of place where Tucker Carlson would feel right at home.

As it happens, Catte’s sharp and nuanced account of fractured working-class families and state mental institutions has a very particular resonance for me. I spent the first nine years of my life on the grounds of a state mental hospital in western Illinois, where my father worked as an activities therapist. (Our family lived in a no-frills blockhouse there; these were the living quarters for junior staff like my dad, and they were rumored to have formerly housed German POWs during World War II.) Illinois never fell under the spell of Progressive-era eugenics, so my hospital home was nowhere near so sinister as it might otherwise seem. (Indeed, the inmates who were permitted out on the grounds were unusually friendly to children, so my upbringing there mostly gave me an entirely distorted impression that all adults were engaged, relatable conversation partners for kids—a misapprehension that I discarded in record time once my family moved.)

My mother, however, hailed from Washington state, where she narrowly escaped a disastrous family meltdown in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Her dad was an Army electrician; her mother was an erratically employed domestic servant for much of her life, who suffered from haphazardly diagnosed mental ailments, from delusions to persecution complexes, that landed her in both the courts and the state’s far from benevolent public health system. A fierce battle over custody of the couple’s three daughters ensued. My mother was then 16 and managed to escape the worst of it by moving in with her then-boyfriend; her sisters were less fortunate and briefly were wards of the state. And Washington did have a hard-line eugenics law on the books, until the Supreme Court overturned it in 1942. My grandparents’ divorce happened about a decade after that, but that’s rather cold comfort.