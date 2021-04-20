The Chilling Persistence of Eugenics

Indeed not. Even before the Buck ruling, Virginia endorsed a Racial Integrity Act in 1924—a companion piece to the state’s Sterilization Act, passed the same year—largely thanks to the fierce advocacy of Walter Plecker, the head registrar of the state’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The act sought to codify the infamous “one drop” mythology of white racial purity as an inviolable principle of human breeding, so as to fend off the dread specter of white bloodlines contaminated by African American and Native American sources. Plecker pursued this twisted aim with an Ahab-like rage for order; he managed to get Native Americans essentially written out of Virginia demographic records after elite white citizens obtained a loophole in the act nullifying its provisions for people with one-sixteenth or less of Native blood. He was convinced the loophole would lead to countless spurious claims of white identity among the mixed-Native population, and his mania to fend off this specter of racial contamination was so deep-seated that he preferred to wish away the Native American presence in the state entirely. (Pamunkey Tribe Chief William Miles later labeled this an act of “statistical genocide, which Plecker would presumably have taken as a compliment; Plecker boasted, of his own efforts, that “Hitler’s genealogical study of the Jews is not more complete.”) Nor was Plecker’s racial monomania confined to the domain of the living: He canvassed Old Dominion cemeteries, seeking to drive away the specter of otherworldly race contamination by ensuring the segregation of interred corpses.

Catte’s bracing and detailed recreation of the world of Virginia eugenics conveys the full reach of its legacy. In the same year that the Racial Integrity and Sterilization Acts won approval, the city of Charlottesville unveiled its statue of Robert E. Lee—a symbolic elevation of the old Confederacy in the midst of a confident new regime of racial impunity, imbued with the rhetoric of advanced social planning. The racialized and class-bound future that Lee’s statue presided over was “a living, breathing, modern enterprise,” Catte observes, “that had been secured through an alliance of law, science, education, and, above all, power.” Catte skillfully narrates the saga of modern Charlottesville in the shadow of this new social compact: the gentrification of the formerly Black neighborhood of Vinegar Hill; the artificial housing scarcity created by the city’s segregationist zoning laws; and, of course, the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally convened on the pretext of preventing the Lee statue’s removal.

Catte also revisits the controversial clearing of occupied farmland to create Shenandoah National Park in 1935. It was during this battle, steeped in eugenicist rhetoric, that Mandel Sherman and Thomas Henry wrote the bogus 1933 ethnographic study Hollow Folk. Ostensibly a study of the isolated rural people who lived on (and were about to be removed from) that land, the book is notable mostly for transposing long-standing racist canards about African Americans (attributing to them inferior intelligence, indolence, and relative insensibility to pain in childbirth) onto poor white rural populations. It described them as forlorn and inbred people who had descended from once “pure stock” into a squalid condition hopelessly out of the mainstream of modern progress. Like the voyeuristic and gothic accounts of rural poverty and anomie in works such as J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy, Hollow Folk doted on the terminally clueless and maladapted behavior of its research subjects, such as an old woman foraging for discarded vegetables in a refuse heap while she wore a once-fancy evening dress that had been similarly scrounged from a neighboring resort. As Henry explained in an accompanying series of profiles in The Washington Star, this out-of-step habitus was all but earmarked for mass removal, rooted as it was in “hidden communities of backwards, illiterate people living in medieval squalor.”