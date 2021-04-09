Care Work Is Climate Work

Passed into law, parts of the White House’s plan really would help prepare for that. Among them would be the $400 billion worth of investments in the “care economy,” populated by nurses, domestic workers, and many others. Specifically, the goal is to “solidify the infrastructure of our care economy by creating jobs and raising wages and benefits for essential home care workers,” and expand “access to quality, affordable home- or community-based care for aging relatives and people with disabilities.” The forthcoming American Family Plan—part two of the administration’s infrastructure pitch—will likely expand this focus.

In analyses of the plan so far, the climate proposals and care proposals have generally been talked about as different buckets of funds doing different things and going to different groups of people; one common thread among advocates is that just about everything is too small. Yet as the Roosevelt Institute’s Climate Policy Director Rhiana Gunn-Wright told me, “Economic transformation is not possible without care infrastructure, at least if you want to do it equitably. If we’re going to reduce greenhouse gases, we’re going to have to change the way our economy is structured, not just the kind of energy we use.”

Without care infrastructure, women will have difficulty reentering the job market as the pandemic lets up, having been disproportionately left with the job of caring for children and elderly relatives. That poses a barrier not just to getting the economy back on track but to scaling up clean energy. Public, universal childcare, Gunn-Wright suggests, could offer a solution. There is not, after all, an endless reserve army of white, male workers standing by to build wind turbines and mount solar panels. Making sure that women and people of color can enter burgeoning green industries means spreading out work that for decades in the United States has been, as a matter of policy, considered a domestic responsibility. Care work is also rapidly growing and generally low-carbon, making it possibly a more prolific source of good, green jobs than the manufacturing revival the Biden administration is hoping to offer those transitioning out of fossil fuels. And more care workers—ideally, making a living wage in decarbonized hospitals and homes—will be needed to deal with the many patients that climate change will make sick, through increasing heat stress, the spread of insect-borne ailments like malaria that are creeping farther and farther north as temperatures rise, and potentially even future pandemics. “I don’t know how anyone could live through the pandemic and not see clearly that a care infrastructure is part of the backbone of an overall strong economy,” economist Lenore Palladino told me.