Republicans Have Ruined Sports for Republicans

Earlier this month, the right found the latest battle in the culture wars: America’s pastime. When Major League Baseball moved the 2021 All Star Game from Atlanta to Denver after Georgia passed a wave of voter suppression measures, the outcry was sharp.

“Baseball was supposed to be America’s pastime; happy, unifying, fundamentally nonpolitical,” Tucker Carlson brayed. “President [Biden] is willing to destroy even something as wholesome as the country’s traditional game purely to increase [his] power.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott refused to throw out the first pitch of the Texas Rangers first home game of the season. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Romney tweeted what passes for a joke on the right: “Guess what I am doing today? Not watching baseball!!!!”



And then there was Donald Trump. “Well look I’m just not very interested in baseball for the last number of years,” Trump told Newsmax. “You know, you look, it’s—you want to find a game, it’s on, it’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. It’s the weirdest thing. Used to be a nice, easy thing to follow. And you know what I mean by that. It was on one network, and it was nice and good and beautiful. Today, you don’t even know what the hell you’re watching. So I would say boycott baseball, why not. I think what they did was a terrible thing.”

