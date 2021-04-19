Republicans Have Ruined Sports for Republicans

And then there was Donald Trump. “Well look I’m just not very interested in baseball for the last number of years,” Trump told Newsmax. “You know, you look, it’s—you want to find a game, it’s on, it’s on every channel, and yet you can’t find anything. It’s the weirdest thing. Used to be a nice, easy thing to follow. And you know what I mean by that. It was on one network, and it was nice and good and beautiful. Today, you don’t even know what the hell you’re watching. So I would say boycott baseball, why not? I think what they did was a terrible thing.”



This trademark word salad sums up the mood on the right. Trump’s biggest grievance appears to be that it’s harder to find a baseball game than it used to be—presumably because there are more channels than there used to be. Boycott baseball? It’s hard to find a game on anyway, so why not? MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia is fueling right-wing media for the moment, and that’s all that really matters.



Attacking sports leagues for being too woke, too liberal, or too tied to the Democratic Party has become one of the most important media narratives on the right. Support for the NFL, NBA, and MLB has cratered in response to cynical campaigns led by conservative media outlets and politicians. Pseudo-scandals about “politics” being injected into sports, which often involve protests of racial injustice, have caused Republicans to flee from sports in droves. It’s the latest example of the right’s outrage machine ruining large swaths of American culture for its own supporters.

