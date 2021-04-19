When Richard Wright Broke With the Communists

Wright thought of Bolden as maddening and inscrutable. But in The Man Who Lived Underground, though he remains sober about the limits of faith, he finds meaning in her desire to set herself apart from society. In his telling, Daniels is hapless but content before his arrest, then freer when he descends into the sewers and forsakes his faith but also adrift and lonesome. Neither life offers a full measure of humanity, but he survives both and doesn’t face his greatest peril until he develops a desire to confess his new crimes and emerges from the sewers.

Wright’s essay, “Memories of my Grandmother,” is a searching and earnest piece of prose that explains much about what he was trying to accomplish with his novel. But it says little about why he wrote the book when he did, at a time when his publisher believed he was writing a different one, and only weeks after proclaiming that few issues were more important than the war. And I like to think that he was drawn to the riddle of his grandmother’s religiosity as his faith in the Communist Party was faltering.

Wright’s relationship to the party continued to deteriorate as he worked, and soon after he completed his novel, he withdrew from his formal responsibilities. As he broke with the Communists, he must have been alert to the benefits and the shortcomings of that association and to the parallels between the role his beliefs had played in his life and the role his grandmother’s had played in her own. The party, like the church, offered Wright a means of making sense of the world, as well as a feeling of belonging—but it, like the church, was an imperfect shield. It does not seem coincidental that, when Fred Daniels emerges from the sewers at the end of The Man Who Lived Underground, he must face both violent police and the terror of air raid sirens and war planes dropping bombs on American soil.

The Man Who Lived Underground is a much different book from Native Son. The latter is the work of an architect raising a monument skyward on a foundation of physical and psychological observation, while the former reads like a fable: digressive, improbable, and enthralling. Making that shift involved the risk that readers would abandon Wright, but he could accept that. He called the book a work of “inspiration” and saw it as a chance to break new ground. This is “the first time,” he told his agent, that “I’ve really tried to step beyond the straight Black-white stuff.”