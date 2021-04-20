Soccer Is Broken. The European Super League Proves It.

Leicester City’s 2016 Premier League title is the greatest sporting achievement of my lifetime, and I’m not sure it’s really close. Leicester City had been in the third division of English soccer less than a decade earlier; its best player, a diminutive defensive midfielder, had been playing in France’s second only two years before. But in 2016, it did the impossible, besting the giants of English soccer (Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal), its oil-funded nouveau riche (Manchester City, Chelsea), and also Tottenham to win the title by a staggering ten points.

In the breathless words of verbose commentators, this was a Cinderella story that captured the essence of English soccer, and, by extension, the then-24-year-old English Premier League. Anything can happen on a rainy night in Stoke, as the saying goes, or a blustery one in Leicester. You watch the Premier League because impossible things happen all the time. Newly promoted Norwich take down champions Manchester City; Aston Villa demolish the defending champions Liverpool. You watch week after week because you never know what might happen.



This is all bullshit, of course. The Premier League was set up by a handful of rich clubs and a Rupert Murdoch–owned broadcast network in 1992 basically to make sure that a team like Leicester City never won again. It has, more or less, worked that way ever since. Blackburn Rovers won it once, in 1994, thanks to a spending bonanza that eventually destroyed the team. Leicester, of course, won it in 2016. Other than those two exceptions the title has been won by its five richest clubs—Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool—every single season. And by appearing at or near the top of the table every season, those clubs dominate English representation in the European continent’s premier competition, the UEFA Champions League, which as its name suggests features the champions and runners-up of every domestic league.

