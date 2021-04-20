Soccer Is Broken. The European Super League Proves It.

This is all bullshit, of course. The Premier League was set up by a handful of rich clubs and a Rupert Murdoch–owned broadcast network in 1992 basically to make sure that a team like Leicester City never won again. It has, more or less, worked that way ever since. Blackburn Rovers won it once, in 1994, thanks to a spending bonanza that eventually destroyed the team. Leicester, of course, won it in 2016. Other than those two exceptions, the title has been won by its five richest clubs—Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool—every single season. And by appearing at or near the top of the table every season, those clubs dominate English representation in the European continent’s premier competition, the Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA, Champions League, which, as its name suggests, features the champions and runners-up of every domestic league.



In the wake of the shambolic, outrageous announcement of a new European Super League—which would essentially replace the Champions League—I’ve been thinking back to Leicester’s improbable 2016 victory. In the midst of a power grab by 12 of Europe’s largest and richest (though not necessarily the best-run or most successful) clubs, there is a temptation to romanticize the existing structures of European soccer, whether they be national leagues or UEFA. But these structures have long been set up to limit competition and make the rich richer. Leicester was never meant to win and, once it did, the richest clubs saw its victory as an affront that should be prevented from ever happening again.



The Champions League is playing out as scripted: Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid (all but PSG are “founding members” of the Super League) are semifinalists this year—no underdogs here. While much is being made of the fact that four of the Premier League’s Super League founding members may not qualify for the Champions League next year, it still remains possible that the season will end with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the top four, as is often the case. While the banners displayed on the streets of Europe reading “Created by the poor, stolen by the rich” tug at my heart, the rich stole the sport a long time ago.