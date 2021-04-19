The Republican Party Is Already an “America First Caucus”

“Mass immigration,” the platform argued, posed an “unnecessary risk” to both “large segments of our society” and “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity.” This cloddish echo of white-nationalist rhetoric was not lost on any observers, even among the GOP’s upper ranks. “America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter after the platform’s text became public. “It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln [and] the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

As much as McCarthy and other Republican leaders may like to cling to their party’s mythic status as the political home of Abraham Lincoln, they are now better understood as the last bastion of Trumpism.

But a deeper read of the platform suggests that the America First Caucus is hardly an outlier in today’s conservative politics. Most of its policy stances reflect the prevailing orthodoxy in Republican policy circles. Other positions may hold less support among some top GOP figures but still reflect the consensus of the Trumpian wing of the party. As much as McCarthy and other Republican leaders may like to cling to their party’s mythic status as the political home of Abraham Lincoln, they are now better understood as the last bastion of Trumpism. And to the extent that “nativist dog whistles” may be found in short supply, that’s only because they’ve been replaced by nativist bullhorns.

The immigration section in general is essentially a cruder version of Stephen Miller’s own wish list. The reference to “Anglo-Saxon political systems’’ would almost be funny if it weren’t entirely driven by racist anxieties. Greene and Gosar don’t work alongside “ealdormen” and “thegns” in Congress, and that august body is also nothing like a “witenagemot.” The United States is made up of 50 states instead of a heptarchy of feuding kings. Except for perhaps the county sheriff, there are few American institutions that can be traced to Anglo-Saxon rule itself. And then there’s the greatest irony of all: The Anglo-Saxons were themselves migrants to England who arrived after the decline and collapse of Roman rule.