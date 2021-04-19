The Republican Party Is Already an “America First Caucus”

Last week, Punchbowl News published excerpts from a draft policy platform by the America First Caucus, a proposed legislative caucus for far-right members of Congress. Arizona’s Paul Gosar and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who reportedly planned to lead the group, had not yet formally launched their new organization when its draft platform became public. After a sharp backlash from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other top GOP figures, it looks like they won’t follow through with their plans after all.

Why was the group so controversial? Most of the scrutiny last week fell upon its lengthy discussion of immigration policy. “The America First Caucus recognizes that our country is more than a mass of consumers or a series of abstract ideas,” the platform read. “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” It called for legal immigration to be “curtailed,” for birthright citizenship to be abolished, and for refugee resettlement programs to be shut down.

“Mass immigration,” the platform argued, posed an “unnecessary risk” to both “large segments of our society” and “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity.” This cloddish echo of white-nationalist rhetoric was not lost on any observers, even among the GOP’s upper ranks. “America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter after the platform’s text became public. “It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln [and] the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”