What Did the Sacklers Know?

What did they know, and when did they know it? That is, when did the Sackler family know that OxyContin, the drug responsible for their vast fortune, was also partly responsible for the opioid crisis? Such questions are no abstraction to the family of billionaires currently fending off some 3,000 lawsuits filed by nearly every state, as well as many cities, counties, and tribal governments, in America. The lawsuits allege, among other crimes, that the privately owned Sackler family business, Purdue Pharma, downplayed the risks of its blockbuster drug while illegally boosting its sales, and that this scheme to profit led to unfathomable destruction.



Discovering anything about the Sackler family, let alone the innermost workings of its privately owned companies, is not easy. The earliest investigations into OxyContin and the emerging overdose crisis did not mention the Sackler family by name at all. Even a front-page story in The New York Times, “Cancer Painkillers Pose New Abuse Threat,” did not use the Sackler family name. This gets to a paradox at the heart of their story. The Sacklers donated lavishly to art museums and galleries, insisting in return that the family name be plastered prominently on the walls of institutions like the Guggenheim and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. But their name appeared nowhere near any of their pharmaceutical businesses.

In his new book, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, New Yorker writer and investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe has provided the fullest picture of Sackler family dynamics so far, including what the family knew about OxyContin’s dark side and when. The book unfolds in three parts, with the first focusing on Sackler brothers Arthur, Raymond, and Mortimer, all doctors who grew up in Brooklyn in the early twentieth century. It was Arthur Sackler who mastered both medicine and marketing. Arthur was the brains behind the advertising campaign for Valium, which was the top-selling drug in the United States from 1968 until 1982, solidifying Arthur and the Sackler family as major players in the pharmaceutical business. But it was under a new generation of Sacklers—led by Richard Sackler (Raymond’s son) and Kathe Sackler (Mortimer’s daughter)—that the family’s fortune grew significantly more, thanks to OxyContin, which since 1996 has netted about $35 billion in sales for their company Purdue Pharma.