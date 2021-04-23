What Did the Sacklers Know?

In his new book, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, New Yorker writer and investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe has provided the fullest picture of Sackler family dynamics so far, including what the family knew about OxyContin’s dark side and when. The book unfolds in three parts, with the first focusing on Sackler brothers Arthur, Raymond, and Mortimer, all doctors who grew up in Brooklyn in the early twentieth century. It was Arthur Sackler who mastered both medicine and marketing. Arthur was the brains behind the advertising campaign for Valium, which was the top-selling drug in the United States from 1968 until 1982, solidifying Arthur and the Sackler family as major players in the pharmaceutical business. But it was under a new generation of Sacklers—led by Richard Sackler (Raymond’s son) and Kathe Sackler (Mortimer’s daughter)—that the family’s fortune grew significantly more, thanks to OxyContin, which since 1996 has netted about $35 billion in sales for their company Purdue Pharma.

There have been numerous lawsuits and investigations into Purdue and OxyContin over the years, including a $600 million fine for false marketing in 2007, but none presented such rich insight into the family that’s been quietly reaping profits this whole time. A huge trove of court filings in 2019 laid the groundwork for Keefe’s exposé; he later also received a mysterious thumb drive by mail . Empire of Pain is ultimately a multigenerational tale of an American dynasty and its rocky tumble from the peaks of high society to the status of social pariah. Moving alongside the history of how the Sacklers accumulated their wealth is Keefe’s lucid, unrelenting portrayal of how the Sacklers, especially Richard, were fully aware of alarming reports of overdose deaths related to their product but continued to press and press for more sales. It’s also the story of how America’s government and regulatory agencies gladly furthered the Sackler family’s corporate interests.

If Arthur Sackler flew close to the sun selling Valium, it was Richard Sackler’s campaign to sell as much OxyContin as humanly possible, and then some, that set the whole family, and possibly a chunk of their vast fortune, ablaze.