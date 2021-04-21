Bringing the Black Radical Tradition to the Oscars

While some have criticized the film’s focus on state repression rather than the transformative potential of the nascent movement, Judas and the Black Messiah unflinchingly details the myriad crimes committed by the FBI and the Chicago Police in order to blunt Hampton’s effectiveness. The FBI planted informants like Bill O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) in BPP chapters across the country, and these figures allowed the FBI to partner with local police departments to plant evidence that gave them the pretext to harass and murder activists as they saw fit. The film’s frank depiction of racist policing reinvigorated demands to rename the FBI building in Washington D.C. that honors Hoover. This important effort—though admittedly cosmetic—demonstrates an increasing acceptance of critiques of law enforcement that a few years ago would have derailed the reception of this film. After all, in 2015, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote a pearl-clutching editorial that scolded Ava DuVernay for accurately showing President Lyndon B. Johnson’s hesitancy about addressing the demands of the civil rights movement in Selma. Perhaps the biggest controversy surrounding Judas and the Black Messiah derives from the Academy’s curious decision to nominate both Kaluuya’s arresting portrayal of Hampton and Stanfield’s twitchy take on O’Neal in the Best Supporting Actor category.

August Wilson and Fred Hampton were part of a cohort of Black men born during or just after World War II who came of age during the civil rights movement, accepted its mantle of change, and worked relentlessly to transform their worlds. One Night in Miami… centers around Muhammad Ali, another member of that generation, as he debates his prospects for the future with three slightly older and more cautious men: Malcolm X, the athlete Jim Brown, and musician Sam Cooke. Cooke and Malcolm X offer the mercurial Ali different models of activism and celebrity, while the film edges ever closer to the break that would leave Malcolm X adrift. Each of these men had strong connections to the South and Midwest but found the space for their ambitions in New York and Los Angeles and abroad. Although the film centers around Ali’s hotel room, it captures the sense of possibility that motivates Black migration: Three of these men look eagerly toward a future that promises to reward both their ambition and their desire for reform. Indeed, these men, like the tragic Levee and the impossibly precocious Hampton, represent the transformative potential of Black activism that Hollywood has until recently seemed uninterested in chronicling.

August Wilson and Fred Hampton were part of a cohort of Black men who came of age during the civil rights movement, accepted its mantle of change, and worked relentlessly to transform their worlds.

This year’s most indelible performance belongs to Andra Day. Her depiction of Billie Holiday in United States vs. Billie Holiday redeems an otherwise disjointed film. Holiday’s body of work—perhaps most famously her anti-lynching song “Strange Fruit”—places her firmly in the Black radical tradition, but the film seems less interested in exploring the various consequences that came from her refusal to stop singing the song than in how that persecution pushed her further into her various addictions. Day imbues Holiday with a melancholy restlessness that animates her as her life disintegrates thanks to the machinations of Harry Anslinger, the government official obsessed with silencing the singer. The film’s shortcomings derive in part from the preoccupations of its director, Lee Daniels, who remains as fixated on detailing feminine abuse and depredation as in his earlier film Precious. After watching Time, one wonders what its director, Garret Bradley, might have accomplished with this material and an actor as talented as Day.