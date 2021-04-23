Bolsonaro Doesn’t Want to Save the Amazon. He Just Wants to Extort the Countries That Do.

It sounds a lot like extortion: After more than two years denying that runaway deforestation in the Amazon is a real problem, the Brazilian government now says it will protect the rain forest if the United States ponies up. Wednesday, on the eve of Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit with dozens of world leaders, President Jair Bolsonaro’s environment minister asserted that his country would cut deforestation by up to 40 percent in one year in exchange for $1 billion from the international community.

There is something to the general idea of rich countries paying developing ones to secure carbon sinks, finance sustainable development, and deal with the effects of climate change, given rich countries’ disproportionate contribution to the climate crisis. But as everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry to Brazilian legislators, governors, and civil society groups point out, there are several reasons to be wary of negotiating with Bolsonaro. For one thing, Bolsonaro’s administration is notoriously apathetic or outright hostile to conservation efforts. When former President Dilma Rousseff joined the Paris climate agreement in 2015, Brazil committed itself to ending illegal deforestation by 2030. But under Bolsonaro, a far-right extremist elected in 2018 with a tacit promise to relax enforcement of strict environmental legislation, deforestation has reached its highest point since 2008. The administration is now presenting the aims of half a decade ago as the best-case scenario.

No amount of money will compel Bolsonaro to confront the illicit logging interests and rapacious cattle ranchers that drive deforestation today.

It’s not clear what more money would accomplish in this case. As Norway’s minister of climate and environment recently noted, “Decreasing deforestation in the short term is a matter of political will, not a lack of advance financing.” From 2008 to 2018, Norway poured $1.2 billion into the Amazon Fund, which pays Brazil to protect the rain forest. It knows better than most governments that Brazil has the technical ability to rein in deforestation if it wants to. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, or INPE, for example, has world-class tools to monitor the expanse of the Amazon rain forest, which is crucial for policy planning and implementation. Using its own national know-how, center-left Workers’ Party governments cut deforestation by 80 percent between 2006 and 2012. As The New York Times reported at the time, the government “carved out about 150 million acres for conservation—an area roughly the size of France—and used police raids and other tactics to crack down on illegal deforesters.” No amount of money will compel Bolsonaro to confront the illicit logging interests and rapacious cattle ranchers that drive deforestation today. Doing so would require making commitments that are anathema to Bolsonaro’s political agenda.