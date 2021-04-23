Bolsonaro Doesn’t Want to Save the Amazon. He Just Wants to Extort the Countries That Do.

No amount of money will compel Bolsonaro to confront the illicit logging interests and rapacious cattle ranchers that drive deforestation today.

It’s not clear what more money would accomplish in this case. As Norway’s minister of climate and environment recently noted, “Decreasing deforestation in the short term is a matter of political will, not a lack of advance financing.” From 2008 to 2018, Norway poured $1.2 billion into the Amazon Fund, which pays Brazil to protect the rain forest. It knows better than most governments that Brazil has the technical ability to rein in deforestation if it wants to. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, or INPE, for example, has world-class tools to monitor the expanse of the Amazon rain forest, which is crucial for policy planning and implementation. Using its own national know-how, center-left Workers’ Party governments cut deforestation by 80 percent between 2006 and 2012. As The New York Times reported at the time, the government “carved out about 150 million acres for conservation—an area roughly the size of France—and used police raids and other tactics to crack down on illegal deforesters.” No amount of money will compel Bolsonaro to confront the illicit logging interests and rapacious cattle ranchers that drive deforestation today. Doing so would require making commitments that are anathema to Bolsonaro’s political agenda.

There’s also a specific reason to distrust that Bolsonaro is serious about changing course: His environment minister, Ricardo Salles, still has a job. Salles has distinguished himself as one of the savvier members of the carnival of horrors that has been Bolsonaro’s Cabinet, but he has shown himself to be an anti-conservation zealot. Before Bolsonaro’s election, Salles was environment minister for the state of São Paulo. In that role, he was found guilty of favoring private business interests at the expense of environmental safeguards (despite overwhelming evidence, Salles’s conviction was overturned last month). In 2019, as massive swathes of the Amazon went up in smoke, Salles posited that the best way to protect the rain forest is to “monetize” it. Most recently, the head of Brazil’s Federal Police in the state of Amazonas accused Salles of interfering in an investigation into illegally harvested timber seized late last year, valued at over $20 million. In an attempt to signal a new foreign policy direction in the wake of Biden’s election, Bolsonaro recently fired his conspiracy-minded foreign minister. Salles’s endurance in Brazil’s top environmental position speaks volumes about the government’s real commitments.

Salles has said new international aid would allow the government to expand the presence of security forces across the Amazon, but it is not clear this would reduce the problem of fraud and corruption in logging and land grabbing. A damning new report by Xingu+, a network of Indigenous activist groups and civil society organizations, found that deforestation under Bolsonaro is spreading in the Xingu river basin, a critically important part of the rain forest. “The advance of deforestation, land grabbing and illegal mining has placed the Apyterewa, Cachoeira Seca, Ituna Itatá and Trincheira Bacajá Indigenous Lands at the top of the ranking of the most deforested in the Amazon in 2020,” the report, based on near real-time deforestation radar monitoring, lamented. The people who live in the Xingu river basin—an area nearly the size of France—are facing an onslaught of rapacious economic forces the Bolsonaro government has to date shown no interest in restraining.