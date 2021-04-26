Make School Lunch Free for Everyone, Forever

Feeding kids, as it turns out, is a good thing. Or at least that’s what the United States Department of Agriculture decided this week, as they announced that its universal free school lunch program would be extended another year, through the summer of 2022. Rolled out at the start of the pandemic, the measure sought to alleviate some small amount of family hardship by guaranteeing every pupil who wanted a nutritious meal could get one at no cost, regardless of whether their family met income eligibility requirements, the traditional means by which free school lunches are distributed. (Remote school districts set up delivery systems or contract-free pickup locations to get the meals to families.)

For many school districts, this represented a sharp departure from a status quo that wasn’t working. Almost by accident, policymakers responded to the emergency by making this small but important corner of their world a better place. This change deserves to be a permanent part of the post-pandemic world.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, free or sharply reduced-price lunch was largely limited to children whose families not only fell below 185 percent of the federal poverty line, but also filled out the cumbersome paperwork to claim the benefit. Many children fell through the cracks in the system. The latter paperwork hurdle, for example, has had an especially pernicious impact on Latino families, who likely worried that using public services could threaten their immigration status. And many of the children who either didn’t enroll, or who might have been deemed ineligible if they had done so, often needed the free lunch. These kids racked up tabs their families couldn’t always pay as a result.