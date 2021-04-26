Make School Lunch Free for Everyone, Forever

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, free or sharply reduced-price lunch was largely limited to children whose families not only fell below 185 percent of the federal poverty line but also filled out the cumbersome paperwork to claim the benefit. Many children fell through the cracks in the system. The latter paperwork hurdle, for example, has had an especially pernicious impact on Latino families, who likely worried that using public services could threaten their immigration status. And many of the children who either didn’t enroll or might have been deemed ineligible if they had done so, often needed the free lunch. These kids racked up tabs their families couldn’t always pay as a result.

Because the USDA reimburses schools for meals served to eligible children, the school districts themselves were forced to take the hit for what they couldn’t recoup from the federal program, without regard for how well funded (or not well funded) those school systems were. And so the problem of “school lunch debt”—a gobsmackingly ghoulish phrase that shouldn’t exist—grabbed headlines around the country, as schools attempted to shake families down for the unpaid meals. Often, they resorted to drastic measures like contracting collections agencies, rubber-stamping kids’ hands as a parental reminder, barring them from school events, or swapping out the hot meals their peers received with a crappier, colder, and cheaper alternative. As Jennifer Gaddis, author of Labor of Lunch argued, in a 2019 interview, enforcement of several such shaming methods was outrageously foisted onto low-wage cafeteria workers who were loath to do what was ordered by higher-ups but lacked the power to take a stand.

Despite a spate of high-profile charitable donations and GoFundMes that wiped certain schools’ lunch-debt slates clean (often only after the school systems perversely rejected the offers), the average district was still several thousand dollars in the red in the year before the pandemic hit. The USDA responded to the Covid-19 crisis by reimbursing school districts for every dispersed lunch instead of just those served to enrollees. This eliminated the basis of the “lunch debt” problem in one fell swoop, while offering parents and guardians relief in the process.