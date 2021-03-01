Either We Break Our Pandemic Debts or Our Pandemic Debts Break Us

National household debt numbers, on their own, are so vast that they are rendered nearly meaningless; the massive figures also obscure the fact that debt in this country is distributed unequally. The character of debt in the U.S. is shaped by a history of discriminatory lending practices and disparities in generational wealth. Four years after graduation, Black borrowers hold nearly twice as much debt as their white counterparts; Black women hold an especially outsize portion of student debt. In 2016, the net worth of a Black family was 10 times less than that of a white household.

But all of this translates acutely into people’s everyday lives. Richelle Brooks, a 33-year-old single Black mother of two middle-school kids told me that she holds $236,000 in student loan debt. The pandemic put her deeper in the hole, but Brooks was already in an untenable situation. A first-generation college student, she first took out loans to help pay for her living expenses while she was at school. She had faith in the idea, as so many of us are taught to believe, that a good education would unlock economic security: Brooks moved through an associate, bachelor’s, teaching credential, master’s, and doctoral degree—every time attempting to get a job that paid enough to support her and her two kids. She mostly found dead ends. “Each time I graduated, even though I was able to secure employment, it’s not a livable wage,” Brooks said. She told me about once juggling five jobs trying to make ends meet as a single parent. “A teacher making $60,000 in L.A.—you can’t do anything with that.”

Just before the pandemic, Brooks and her two kids were forced to move back into her mother’s home. She found a job as a teacher this year, but it’s a $20,000 pay cut from her last gig as an administrator. Brooks eventually ended up connecting with the Debt Collective, a debtors union fighting to abolish debt, and began organizing with them last year. Now she is on strike as part of a campaign to push Biden to act in his first 100 days of office. “Fighting this alone was very defeating. It made me feel like I was doing something wrong,” Brooks said. “Joining the collective, you realize that you did everything you were told and that everyone was sold the same promise. You realize the wrongdoings aren’t yours—they’re intentional by the system.”