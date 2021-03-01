Either We Break Our Pandemic Debts or Our Pandemic Debts Break Us

Some lenders are doing anything they can to try to collect: Cea Weaver, an organizer with the New York–based Housing Justice for All, told me that one tenant on rent strike said that her landlord attempted to debit an entire year of rent from her bank account.

“If you don’t have support for these people—suspension of debt service, suspension of rents—you’re going to have the whole character of society change,” Michael Hudson, an economist at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, told me, pointing to mass evictions as just one example of the upheaval. Without clearing people’s debt and making them whole again, Hudson argues that economic recovery will be sluggish as people, like those in the pandemic who used their stimulus to pay off creditors, spend more and more of their income on paying down debt. In this way, abolishing debt is good economic policy. And the impacts are fairly immediate: One 2018 report from the Levy Institute estimates that canceling student debt could increase real gross domestic product by an average of $86 billion to $108 billion per year.

National household debt numbers, on their own, are so vast that they are rendered nearly meaningless; the massive figures also obscure the fact that debt in this country is distributed unequally. The character of debt in the U.S. is shaped by a history of discriminatory lending practices and disparities in generational wealth. Four years after graduation, Black borrowers hold nearly twice as much debt as their white counterparts; Black women hold an especially outsize portion of student debt. In 2016, the net worth of a Black family was 10 times less than that of a white household.

But all of this translates acutely into people’s everyday lives. Richelle Brooks, a 33-year-old single Black mother of two middle-school kids told me that she holds $236,000 in student loan debt. The pandemic put her deeper in the hole, but Brooks was already in an untenable situation. A first-generation college student, she first took out loans to help pay for her living expenses while she was at school. She had faith in the idea, as so many of us are taught to believe, that a good education would unlock economic security: Brooks moved through an associate, bachelor’s, teaching credential, master’s, and doctoral degree—every time attempting to get a job that paid enough to support her and her two kids. She mostly found dead ends. “Each time I graduated, even though I was able to secure employment, it’s not a livable wage,” Brooks said. She told me about once juggling five jobs trying to make ends meet as a single parent. “A teacher making $60,000 in L.A.—you can’t do anything with that.”