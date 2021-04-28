Helen Oyeyemi’s Impossible Places

Halfway through Helen Oyeyemi’s new novel, Peaces, I put the book down and looked up instructions on how to play the board game baduk. I found a video clip on YouTube that explained the rules. “It’s all about marking your territory,” a voice said before a video simulation came on-screen. The blank board started filling up with black and white dots, the game pieces, as imaginary players placed them side by side (up and down, left to right) until they formed little squares. Everything inside your square is yours, area you have staked out, claimed and defended from the spatial intrusions of your opponent. Whoever occupies the most space on the board by the end of the game wins. In Peaces, a woman posing as a train attendant bursts into a compartment and holds everyone inside at gunpoint, demanding one of passengers, a former North American champion, grant her a rematch—though he does not know why, since the last time they played, he says, she “wrecked my strategy like a quickly scattering pair of evil bitch demon pincers.”

In an interview with Bookforum, Oyeyemi said she is drawn to “books that are like games.” Anytime she can write one, she says, “I feel like I’m developing toward something, some style.” Watching the explainer video on baduk, I was reminded of how passengers on Amtrak trains put a bag down on the seat next to theirs—real-life game pieces, as it were—to try to mark out the entire row for themselves. The delicate dance that trains impose—between public and private, between what space is mine and what is yours, is the game Oyeyemi seems to be playing at in Peaces. The novel is set entirely on a train, makes frequent use of flashbacks to the characters’ prior train journeys, and meditates throughout on the unique sociality of the classic locomotive with its themed cars and enclosed compartments. Trains provide a “sticky mix of enclosure and exposure,” one of her characters, a technically not married newlywed named Xavier reflects, a foreboding space precisely because people, “just get … involved with each other. Can’t avoid it.”

The novel—which features a constellation of relationships (honeymooners, still-in-the-picture exes, overbearing aunts, seatmates) is about how involved we want to be with one another as people. How much space are we willing to concede to make room for another person in our life, in our country? As the train rocks back and forth, Oyeyemi’s characters are likewise off balance, trying to find an elusive happy medium between desiring company and wanting to be left alone, between needing privacy and equally needing to be truly and fully seen.