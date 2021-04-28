Helen Oyeyemi’s Impossible Places

There turn out to be two other people on board: Ava’s girlfriend, Allegra, who drives the train, and a brusque woman named Laura who seems intent—for reasons at first unclear, on keeping people away from Ms. Kapoor. There is potentially a third person on the train, an invisible interlocutor who either might be out to harm Ms. Kapoor or could be an incarnation of one of Otto’s exes (a fun conceit of the novel is that the people who ghosted us might simply have just turned into ghosts).

Allegra and Laura work to keep Ava at an equilibrium, free of stressors or any interaction that might disturb her well-being and mental health. Ava, we eventually learn, is to inherit money from her late employer, but only if she passes a psychological examination at the end of a four-year period. To ensure success, Allegra came up with the idea that they would live on a train. Perpetually in motion, unmoored from the world and its stressors, they could find peace. The occasional stranger—like Otto and Xavier, would be let on board to give Ava a modicum of social interaction but not so much that it would cause distress: “Talking to strangers,” she tells them, “can be riskier than it is rewarding; even people who know each other well talk at cross purposes and derange each other’s perceptions.” The last point strikes a chord with the couple precisely because they are a couple. To make room for privacy within an intimate relationship requires, the novel at points suggests, a degree of secrecy and obfuscation that cannot be felt as anything other than betrayal.

Despite much of the phantasmagorical nature of the novel (greenhouse train compartments, a mongoose whose lithe limbs recall Nijinsky, flashbacks to pistol-wielding baduk players), there is much that will feel all too real to readers dealing with trust and intimacy in a hyperconnected age, like suspicious texts from unsaved numbers or the opacity of the word friend. Then there are old-school classics—the giveaway clues uttered during sleep. Xavier at times feels just as disconnected from Otto as Ava is from steady ground. He tells Allegra that “the bubble she’d been building wasn’t that much stranger than life in the real world.” Talking about Otto without saying his name, Xavier tells her about “a guy who only claims to know how to say ‘hello,’ ‘goodbye,’ ‘thank you,’ and the day of the week in Czech” (Otto’s last lover before meeting him was from Czechia). Yet in his sleep, Xavier says, this person speaks the language fluently and often repeats the words “Pojd’ blíž … Pojd’ blíž.” What does it mean, Laura asks. Xavier looked it up; it means “come closer.” Yet when Xavier moves toward Otto in bed, he pushes him off. “It wasn’t me he was talking to,” Xavier says wistfully.