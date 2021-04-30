Why Is Greg Gutfeld Still on Television?

In 2007, Gutfeld landed a spot as the anchor of the late-late-late-night Fox News show Red Eye, an insane comedic farce that mixed the vitriol of Rush Limbaugh with the giddiness of a tween high on Mountain Dew. Gutfeld speculated about fornicating with roadkill, said we should invade Canada, and chatted with a hand-drawn creature named Fluffy McNutter. His mother sometimes called in as the “senior correspondent.” When he left the show in 2015, even The New Yorker praised his unorthodox sense of humor.

The new Gutfeld! has some traces of the bizarro humor Gutfeld perfected on Red Eye—he features a sonorous “God” voice that bellows encouragement from offstage—but for the most part, it offers a more self-deprecating version of what Carlson and the other Fox News doomsayers are already selling. There are jokes about Kamala Harris putting kids in cages; there is a segment that roasts CNN; there is an interview with Eric Trump. Even Gutfeld seems to sense that there are now better vehicles for communicating conservative talking points than comedy, pausing awkwardly after he delivers one-liners.

How to explain this malaise? Even if Gutfeld were right that the left had sacrificed its sense of humor on the altar of political correctness, something comparable has happened on the right in recent years. The current Fox News lineup is a dark place, a litany of rants about catastrophic immigration and socialist apocalypse. There is no way to make these things funny, and Fox has never really tried to; it’s no accident that Gutfeld! only debuted once the network was rid of Trump, the one subject about which its hosts were not permitted to joke. Their real mission is no laughing matter.