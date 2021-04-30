Why Is Greg Gutfeld Still on Television?

On April 5, Fox News debuted a weeknight show called Gutfeld! in the 11 o’clock hour, a slot that other networks reserve for the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Hosted by a longtime Fox contributor named Greg Gutfeld, the new show promises to take on the liberal late-night hosts who have “the market cornered in calling Americans stupid.” The show was a crowning achievement for its host, and it logged high ratings on its first night, but Gutfeld’s presence in the Fox lineup mostly just underscores how far the conservative media has drifted from anything that can remotely be called comedy.

Greg Gutfeld has been around for a long time, and he has always been a conservative, but his career has been more picaresque than partisan—more Tucker Max than Tucker Carlson. In the early 2000s, he cultivated a reputation as a media industry prankster, once hiring three dwarfs to invade a magazine conference. He later did a short stint overseas as the editor of the British men’s monthly Maxim before returning to the States in 2006 to become the sole conservative blogger in the Huffington Post dugout. All the while, he pumped out the kind of books sold in airport bookstores: In The Scorecard, he established a tally system for heterosexual relationships (a man who picked up the dry cleaning scored three points), while he exposed “the hipster elite and their war on you” in Not Cool.

In 2007, Gutfeld landed a spot as the anchor of the late-late-late-night Fox News show Red Eye, an insane comedic farce that mixed the vitriol of Rush Limbaugh with the giddiness of a tween high on Mountain Dew. Gutfeld speculated about fornicating with roadkill, said we should invade Canada, and chatted with a hand-drawn creature named Fluffy McNutter. His mother sometimes called in as the “senior correspondent.” When he left the show in 2015, even The New Yorker praised his unorthodox sense of humor.