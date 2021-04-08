Is Gutfeld! the Worst Show on Television?

How about the jokes? Well, you see, Joe Biden is old. The Biden administration has a hard time explaining its child detention policy. The mainstream media both has Trump Derangement Syndrome and is desperate to have him back because everything is so boring now. Nicole Wallace is a woman and therefore has an annoying voice. Young people want to cancel old people—even grandma! The first minute of the show literally included a painfully long joke about Brian Williams lying about being on Mars, a reference to an apology Williams made six years ago about something he had lied about 10 years ago. Timely stuff!

Gutfeld! has told the same terrible joke about CNN three nights in a row -- a supercut pic.twitter.com/9RThg15AEM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2021

None of this is particularly edgy. Gutfeld’s ostensibly made his show about pushing boundaries, but has nothing to say that isn’t a warmed-over version of talking points that Fox viewers have been subjected to for months. The only difference is that Gutfeld delivers them in something vaguely reminiscent of a joke format. It doesn’t help—even John Oliver’s driest explanations of tort reform or whatever get more laughs than whatever it is Gutfeld’s doing. The smatterings of laughter that greet Gutfeld’s “jokes” will be familiar to anyone who has attended a level-one improv showcase—painful pity laughs.



A segment about Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws was especially cringeworthy. “What were they smoking? Well it is Colorado, so probably weed. But you must be high to think this was a solution,” Gutfeld said. Get it? Using the galaxy-brain logic you see in Ben Shapiro videos about owning the libs, Gutfeld also explained that it was racist to move the game because Atlanta has more Black people. “To help Black people, MLB moved the game to Denver, which is whiter than the slopes of Aspen.” Got ’em! How will they ever come back from that?

