Fox News Made Matt Gaetz

In his 2019 book, Firebrand: Dispatches From the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution, (a document that one day will likely go by the name of “Exhibit A”), Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz made the case that the secret to a lasting political career was going on television as much as you possibly can. “It’s impossible to get canceled if you’re on every channel,” Gaetz wrote. “Why raise money to advertise on the news channels when I can make the news? And if you aren’t making news, you aren’t governing.”

Gaetz has certainly lived by that credo. Since he entered Congress in January 2017, he has clocked nearly 50 hours of airtime on Fox News alone. Writing in The Washington Post, Philip Bump noted that, over the last 12 months, Gaetz has averaged 87 minutes of screen time a month. “If each appearance were three minutes long, that would be an average of an appearance a day,” Bump observed. When Axios reported last month that Gaetz was considering bailing from the House to join Newsmax, many shrugged at the news. He wasn’t interested in legislating and only cared about going on television anyway.



But Gaetz wasn’t actually contemplating a change in careers—he was trying to get ahead of a scandal that has enveloped him over the last two weeks. It is a convoluted, only-in-Florida story involving sex trafficking, drug use, incredibly stupid Venmo payments, and an investigation into whether the congressman slept with a 17-year-old. Gaetz has rebutted the charges, but his very Gaetz-y denial—“I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old”—seemed more intent on letting people know he was getting busy as a teenager than on defending himself.

