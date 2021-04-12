Fox News Made Matt Gaetz

But Fox News has lost Gaetz’s number since the scandal dropped. On March 31, shortly after it was first reported that the FBI was investigating the congressman, Gaetz appeared for a short interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. In that interview, which Carlson later dubbed “one of the weirdest” of his career, Gaetz appeared to try to bring the host into the scandal. “You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” he said. That woman, Gaetz said, had been “threatened” by the FBI to implicate him in a “pay-for-play scheme.”

Gaetz hasn’t appeared on Fox News since, and the network has barely covered the scandal at all. Media Matters’ Rob Savillo found that the network had only devoted 45 minutes of airtime to the story as of Wednesday—over the same period, it had covered Ocasio-Cortez twice as often. When Gaetz suggested he might leave Congress for a job in cable news, a spokesperson for the network said, “No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no interest in hiring him.”

Gaetz is still holding on, though with an associate pleading guilty—and expected to flip—an indictment may be coming. And without Fox in his corner and with Trump himself keeping his distance, he’s no longer invincible. But if consequences may finally arrive for Gaetz, they certainly won’t for Fox News. Fox is ready to move on without any reflection at all. It hosted Gaetz more than 300 times since the summer of 2017—only the scandal-plagued Jim Jordan appeared more often—and made him a star. Fox News will memory-hole Gaetz. Then it will find the next monster to replace him.

