Can a Hate Crimes Bill Stop the Rising Violence Against Asian Americans?

Across the country, Asian Americans are undergoing similar reckonings, and they have responded to the violence directed against them with rallies, campaigns, and civilian foot patrols of Asian neighborhoods. For her part, Meng, who serves as first vice chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, reintroduced legislation with Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii to empower the Justice Department to expedite review of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on a federal, state, and local level. The bill also gives state and local law enforcement the resources they need to receive reports of hate crimes online and expand their cultural and linguistic competency in responding.

In many ways, the bill is a needed corrective to more than a year of Donald Trump’s “China virus” and “kung flu” rhetoric. And it earned a remarkable amount of bipartisan support in Congress. After a few days of breathless speculation over a GOP filibuster, Mitch McConnell backed down, saying “as a proud husband of an Asian American woman, I think this discrimination against Asian Americans is a real problem.” (The bill passed by a vote of 94 to 1 in the Senate in late April.) But in her fight for Asian Americans, Meng is running up against pushback from within the Asian American movement itself. Since last summer, many Asian Americans have been marching with the abolition groups calling for defunding the police. “Do we need a criminal justice system that identifies racist acts of violence when the police continue to commit their own racist acts of violence?” said Liz Suk, interim director of the grassroots organization Oakland Rising Action. “Hate crime classifications are really about justifying and reforming a system that we are trying to replace.”

Meng was born and raised in Queens, the district she now represents in Congress. She entered politics when her father ran for New York State Assembly in 2004, and served as his campaign manager. After he stepped down, she tried to win his seat, only to drop out of the race when her opponent, Ellen Young, a Taiwanese Democrat, challenged her residency status. In 2008, she ran again and won. And in 2013, she entered Congress, becoming the first Asian American whom New York had ever sent to Washington. At the time, her father was under investigation for wire fraud; he eventually pleaded guilty, and Meng stood by him as he served his time. Now in her fifth term, she has made combating racism a priority, sponsoring legislation to rid the federal code of such terms as “Oriental” and “Negro.” When she first introduced a resolution condemning Covid-related racism, she was barraged with anti-Asian messages.