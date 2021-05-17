Can a Hate Crimes Bill Stop the Rising Violence Against Asian Americans?

After a gunman opened fire on three spas in Atlanta in March, killing six Asian immigrant women, a childhood memory that Representative Grace Meng of New York had long buried came back to light. It’s a memory familiar to most Asian American children of immigrants growing up in communities where they don’t look like their classmates: the moment you realize your otherness. The moment you realize everyone already knew.

For Meng, it was a school open house that her Taiwanese parents attended, still in their restaurant clothes. Her father, Jimmy Meng, would go on to become a successful business owner and the first Asian American elected to the New York State Assembly. At the time of the open house, he was a dishwasher. “I pretended they weren’t my parents even though they were the only Asian parents there,” Meng admitted. She felt embarrassed and ashamed for feeling embarrassed about these two people she knew had sacrificed so much for her and her siblings. Those dueling forces of self-hate are ingrained in much of the Asian American experience, as is the internalizing that follows. For decades, Meng tucked that memory so deep into a hidden crevice of her being that it took the Atlanta shooting for her to remember the complexity of that moment. “I think I just suppressed that memory until Atlanta because it just reminded me how I was embarrassed a lot as a kid, even though I really shouldn’t have been,” she said.

Across the country, Asian Americans are undergoing similar reckonings, and they have responded to the violence directed against them with rallies, campaigns, and civilian foot patrols of Asian neighborhoods. For her part, Meng, who serves as first vice chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, reintroduced legislation with Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii to empower the Justice Department to expedite review of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on a federal, state, and local level. The bill also gives state and local law enforcement the resources they need to receive reports of hate crimes online and expand their cultural and linguistic competency in responding.