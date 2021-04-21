Can Merrick Garland Save the Minneapolis Police Department?

Most of the attention on how George Floyd died last year focused on the actions of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder for Floyd’s death on Tuesday. But Chauvin didn’t act alone during that fateful encounter in May 2020. Three other officers were present when Floyd died. None of them tried to save his life; two of the officers even helped pin him down.

The Minneapolis Police Department itself also played a role in how events unfolded. It kept Chauvin on the force despite the fact that there were more than a dozen use-of-force complaints against him. And it lied to the public about what had happened, claiming at first that officers “noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress,” omitting that Chauvin had been the reason for that “distress.” If Darnella Frazier, a 17-year-old bystander at the time, hadn’t filmed the entire incident, that statement could have been the final public word on Floyd’s fate. Philonese Floyd, George’s brother, recounted how he had watched him die “over and over, thousands of times” in video footage at Chauvin’s trial over the past two weeks.

“I watched as the strangers who stood on that street and saw George slowly, agonizingly die testified about how they pleaded for his life and felt guilty that they weren’t able to save it, sometimes sobbing through their words,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday. “They never thought they’d have to stand there and witness his soul leave its body. That included a 9-year-old girl with the word ‘love’ on her shirt, who saw something no child should ever have to see. She will be forever changed by it. Those good people who were there with George at the end, when we were not, are also now part of our family.”