Can Merrick Garland Save the Minneapolis Police Department?

“I watched as the strangers who stood on that street and saw George slowly, agonizingly die testified about how they pleaded for his life and felt guilty that they weren’t able to save it, sometimes sobbing through their words,” he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday. “They never thought they’d have to stand there and witness his soul leave its body. That included a 9-year-old girl with the word ‘love’ on her shirt, who saw something no child should ever have to see. She will be forever changed by it. Those good people who were there with George at the end, when we were not, are also now part of our family.”

It’s impossible to separate Floyd’s death from its impact on the community, or Chauvin’s actions from the police department for which he once worked. So it was little surprise that Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department would open a sweeping investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department itself. “Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland told reporters on Wednesday. “Building trust between community and law enforcement will take time and effort by all of us. But we undertake this task with determination and urgency, knowing that change cannot wait.”

The investigation, which was announced less than 24 hours after a Minnesota jury found Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd, is the most substantive move yet by federal officials to hold the police department to account for Floyd’s death. It marks the return of a potent federal tool for reforming local law enforcement agencies that fell out of use during the Trump years. And it poses an early test for whether Garland can reenergize his department’s efforts to rein in local police abuses across the country.