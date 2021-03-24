Saying Never Again to the Violence in Atlanta Means Saying No to More Policing

Perhaps the most prominent anti-human trafficking organization in the U.S. is Polaris, which runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline and has been supported, in part, by millions of dollars in federal funding since it began nearly 20 years ago. In the last few years, Polaris has begun focusing on what it calls “illicit massage businesses,” releasing a report in 2018 and a national campaign aimed at giving communities tools to identify, investigate, and close these businesses. Polaris is opposed to the decriminalization of sex work, which Red Canary Song and other massage workers’ groups support. Polaris has additionally supported actions like the Department of Justice’s seizure of Backpage and the passage of SESTA/FOSTA, which led many other websites sex workers relied on for advertising to shut down. Polaris is frequently cited as experts on massage businesses, as was seen in coverage of the shootings in the Atlanta area over the last week in The New York Times, USA Today, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the 2018 Polaris report, the group claimed there were more than 9,000 “illicit massage businesses.” However, when my reporting partner, Emma Whitford, and I attempted to substantiate the figure at the time, it was unclear which massage businesses Polaris was referring to. The group used it variously to refer to massage businesses where sex was sold, or where labor law violations may be present, or where human trafficking had occurred, according to reports Polaris had gathered from hotline calls, massage business review sites, and other sources. Years later, the number still circulates widely in connection to efforts to eradicate massage businesses: In 2020, it was cited in a Missouri news story about an attorney general’s campaign to shut down parlors, along with stories about closing massage businesses in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; in Austin, Texas; and in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio; as well as a story about a proposed anti–sex work law in Richmond, Virginia, among others.

“This tragedy is piled atop the ongoing tragedies taking place every day behind the walls of some of these businesses,” wrote Catherine Chen, CEO of Polaris, in an email sent Monday to its supporters and donors, after the shootings. “This life, in these businesses, was no one’s version of the American dream. We all mourn the victims of the Atlanta shootings together, and pledge to continue working towards a world where sexual violence, including sex trafficking, is no longer normal or normalized.” When I asked about the group’s support for closing massage businesses, Chen wrote in a statement, “We believe that survivor-centered, trauma informed law enforcement are a vital part of the comprehensive response to trafficking,” and added, “We believe that the massage businesses that are trafficking people should be shut down.”

Massage workers and those organizing alongside them have offered their own solutions to labor abuses and violence, though they do not get the same access to lawmakers as a group like Polaris. Their solutions reject using police to identify labor abuses and instead center on regarding massage workers as workers, who are both the most accurate and most direct source of knowledge about working conditions. “We need to protect workers’ right to fair treatment, [and] freedom from violence and exploitation,” wrote Emi with MPOP. Massage workers are so often treated as workers in need of intervention, not workers who can organize together on their own behalf. They shouldn’t be considered an exception based on the work they do, when we already have policy models that would be helpful; like, as Emi wrote, “local ordinances and laws protecting other workers that share the demographic backgrounds or vulnerabilities of massage workers such as hotel workers, domestic workers, exotic dancers (strippers), and others, that can help inform what policies could protect massage workers.”