The Progressive Trio Shaping Biden’s Ambitious Economic Policy

Their exchange was notable not just because it rocked the normally staid “dismal science” as two prominent economists duked it out on the airwaves, but also because it called attention to the rise of a new brand of economics that eschews deeply entrenched dogmas. Democratic policymaking used to be hemmed in by fear—fear of government overreach and regulation, of deficits, and being seen as too profligate. Summers had long whispered those neoliberal fears into the ears of powerful politicians and economic thinkers. Now, he finds himself ranting on the outside.

Biden has stacked his Council of Economic Advisers with three labor economists whose focus is on workers, not just markets: Bernstein, who was most recently senior fellow at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; Heather Boushey, a founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, which focuses on inequality; and Cecilia Rouse, who left her post as a dean at Princeton to serve in the administration. This is the team pushing Biden not to kowtow to fearmongering about deficits and inflation. The real worry, they believe, is that Biden’s economic agenda won’t do enough to help ordinary people struggling to recover from the pandemic.

These three economists make for an unconventional trio. Bernstein has moved between the lefty think tank world and the federal government, serving as deputy chief economist at the Department of Labor between 1995 and 1996 and as chief economic adviser to Biden between 2009 and 2011. But a Harvard economist he is most certainly not. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music, majoring in double bass, and later received his Ph.D. in social welfare from Columbia. (He recently showed off his musical skills in a YouTube video of himself playing the bass, with a title punning on wonky inflation data. Don’t feel bad if you missed it; Bernstein’s YouTube channel has five subscribers.)