The Progressive Trio Shaping Biden’s Ambitious Economic Policy

That agonizing period tested some of the most cherished theories in economics—such as the idea that a higher minimum wage will automatically lead to a reduction in jobs, or that cutting taxes will boost economic growth, or that the government shouldn’t borrow money to finance important investments. And a group of newly emboldened economists who were focused on the failures of the free market, such as David Card, Raj Chetty, and Emmanuel Saez, found many of those theories to be bunk. The recovery from the Great Recession led to the “acknowledgment that our canonical models may have failed,” Rouse told me. “You layer on top of that decades of rising income inequality, and I think it had many people saying: Hmm, how can we build a better mousetrap? How can we flesh out and have a more complete understanding of our economy?”

Freed of the old economic models, Bern­stein and the others were able to convince Biden to finance his pandemic relief package through borrowing, instead of “paying” for it with higher taxes or lower spending.

Behind closed doors, the team is worried about inflation. “A nontrivial part of my job is worrying about pretty much everything in the economy,” Bernstein said with a laugh. But he believes that some “economic heat” is good for the economy, and he sees bigger risks than inflation: “The risks of lots of people losing their homes. The risks of people not having a robust job market to go back into. The risks of people failing to have the nutritional support that they need. The risks of the vaccine not being produced and distributed quickly and efficiently enough.” The real danger is not inflation, but a failure to meet the moment with the force it demands.

Biden is an odd standard-bearer for this new economic approach. He has a long history of siding with credit card and other financial companies over stricter regulation. His epitaph for the “Third Way” centrism of the Clinton era was simply, “it worked.” Now, he sounds more like Bernstein and Boushey. “The risk isn’t that we do too much when it comes to a Covid relief package—it’s that we don’t do enough,” he tweeted in February.